Solar Titan USA put under federal court’s control after 200+ complaints

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After scores of customer complaints , a federal judge has issued a restraining order against the Knoxville-based company Solar Titan USA and put it under the control of a court-appointed receiver.

The Attorneys General of Tennessee and Kentucky sought and obtained a protective order against Ideal Horizon Benefits, the owner in title of Solar Titan USA, over numerous complaints of deceptive business practices and allegations that the company’s leaders used customer loan funds to pay for private yachts, multimillion-dollar homes and at least one private jet instead of fulfilling contractual obligations.

Many customers in East Tennessee have shared their stories of costly loans , unfinished work , and solar panels that don’t work with WATE. According to court documents, more than 200 formal complaints have been filed against Solar Titan USA in Tennessee and Kentucky since 2020.

Richard Ray, Principal of Tria Financial Consulting, was appointed receiver of the company by U.S. District Court Judge Clifton L. Corker. He will assume temporary oversight of Solar Titan USA and its assets.

Ideal Horizon Benefits LLC doing business as Solar Titan USA is currently under the control of the United States District Court of East Tennessee at Knoxville, TN. Richard Ray is the court appointed receiver with oversight responsibilities over the Company. He will provide regular updates to the Court as ordered and will provide public announcements via this website as directed by the Court. If you are a customer and wish to file a consumer complaint please go to the “Contact Us” tab of this site and inform us of your complaint. Solar Titan USA statement posted to their website

Last month, WATE’s Don Dare spoke with Linda Yokley, a homeowner in Greeneville, whose solar panels from Solar Titan USA did not work after she paid $91,000 and waited months for repairs.

Solar Titan USA’s website that customers who wish to file a consumer complaint should go to the “Contact Us” tab of solartitanusa.com and inform them of the complaint. Those who have already filed a consumer complaint should also visit the site to inform them of the current status of the complaint.

The court-appointed receiver will oversee evaluations of complaints and present his recommended solution to the Court for approval. He may be reached at SolarReceiver@gmail.com.

