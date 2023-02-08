Read full article on original website
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSLS
‘Evil in the world’: Woman taken by online predator as a teen, now educating others
ROANOKE, Va. – Online predators—they are everywhere, and they are after our kids. There are 500,000 online predators active each day, according to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center. But one family is working to fight them with education. We’re working for you on the solutions that...
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
wfxrtv.com
US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
The Story Behind this Haunted Virginia Cave is Terrifying
Virginia is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Old Dominion State.
WUSA
Fundraiser started to help retired, disabled veteran in Virginia get back on her feet
VIRGINIA, USA — The son of a disabled veteran launched a fundraiser to help put his mom in temporary housing so she doesn't have to give up her support animal while the VA works to help find her a more permeant solution. Cynthia Jill Allen-Hood is a retired 23-year...
Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows
It's not the most digital economy in the state, but the rate of change is faster than any other place, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. The post Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows appeared first on Cardinal News.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
wfxrtv.com
‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
WSLS
Danville police arrests man after robbery, pursuit
DANVILLE, Va. – A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery and a brief police pursuit in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Officers said that Barry Swanson, 39, was wanted for a robbery and dispute that happened on Feb. 10 that left one person hurt. Police...
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
