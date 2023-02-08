ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries has not been released. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Danville police arrests man after robbery, pursuit

DANVILLE, Va. – A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery and a brief police pursuit in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Officers said that Barry Swanson, 39, was wanted for a robbery and dispute that happened on Feb. 10 that left one person hurt. Police...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

School bus rear-ended on I-581

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
ROANOKE, VA

