Texas State

Former Twitter Executives Push Back On GOP Claims Of Collusion With FBI In Handling Of Hunter Biden Laptop Story

By Ted Johnson
 3 days ago
The first full blown House Oversight Committee hearing of the new GOP majority was focused on Hunter Biden , and the role that Twitter played in suppressing a bombshell New York Post story about the contents of a laptop purportedly owned by the president’s son.

Weeks before the presidential election, Twitter restricted the Post account in an effort to curb the spread of the article, declaring it potentially “harmful material” and in violation of a hacked materials policy. After an outcry, particularly on the right, the accounts were restored, and Twitter executives later admitted that the company’s actions were wrong .

The premise of Wednesday’s hearing was that Twitter colluded with the FBI to suppress the story and tip the scales for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The hearing included testimony from four former Twitter executives, who said that they were not engaged in a conspiracy to sideline the story.

“I am aware of no unlawful collusion with or direction from any government agency or political campaign on how Twitter should have handled the Hunter Biden laptop situation,” said James Baker, former deputy general counsel of Twitter who formerly worked as general counsel of the FBI.

Baker also defended revelations about his work from new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” release, he advised Twitter officials to use “caution” as they were weighing what to do about the tweets about the Hunter Biden laptop story. “Hardly a surprising piece of advice from a corporate lawyer,” Baker said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), however, claimed that Twitter got “played” by the FBI as the company was concerned about Russian interference in the 2020 election. He pressed the Twitter officials on how many employees had security clearances, but they were unable to answer.

“The company made a decision that found that it did violate [the hacked materials] policy,” said Yoel Roth, the former global head of trust and safety. “It wasn’t my personal judgment at the time that it did, but the decision was communicated to me by my direct supervisor. Ultimately I didn’t disagree with it enough to object.”

But Jordan contended that with Twitter officials having regular meetings with FBI officials, “I think you guys wanted it to be taken down. He pointed to email requests from an FBI agent who suggested that Twitter officials look at certain posts for violating terms of service. That request, Jordan said, raises questions of whether it violates the First Amendment.

“Do I think that is a valuable use of the FBI’s time? No. But I don’t see in a request for review a problem under the First Amendment,” Roth said.

Democrats, meanwhile, pointed to an instance where then-President Donald Trump sought to get Twitter to take down one of Chrissy Teigen’s tweets about him. According to Anika Collier Navaroli, a whistleblower and former Twitter employee, the White House then contacted Twitter to request the tweet be taken down.

“I thought that was inappropriate action by a government official, let alone the White House,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said sarcastically during the hearing. “But it wasn’t Joe Biden about his son’s laptop. It was Donald Trump because he didn’t like what Chrissy Teigen had to say about him.” The tweet was not taken down. Navarolli said that it was a “slippery slope” for a president to exert pressure on a social media company to take down content.

Media outlets have since confirmed that the laptop, dropped off at a repair shop in 2019, was genuine. Hunter Biden’s attorneys have recently called on state and federal authorities to investigate the dissemination of information from the computer.

It’s been almost five years since Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was called before Congress in a marathon Senate hearing, setting the stage for what was to come: Republicans complaining that tech giants’ were biased in policing social media, and Democrats grousing that Silicon Valley wasn’t doing enough to stop inflammatory content.

Not too surprisingly, not a whole lot has been done to rein in the power of the platforms. There was bipartisan support for a set of robust antitrust bills aimed at the tech giants, but they failed to get to the floor in the last Congress. Jordan has been one of the loudest congressional critics of social media platforms, yet he opposed the antitrust bills, arguing that they were power grabs by government agencies. He also replaced one of the sponsors of the bills, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), as the top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee. Instead, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has opposed government intervention.

Politicians of both parties also have talked of reforming or even eliminating Section 230, the provision of a 1996 law that shields platforms from liability for the way that they moderate third-party content. But those efforts haven’t gotten anywhere, either.

So what’s left when it comes to social media? Hearings, a common and not-too-subtle way to try to pressure tech giants, or any private company. In the case of Twitter, though, the executives who testified no longer work there, as Musk has released a trove of internal emails and other documents from the previous regime.

The former Twitter executives seemed to suggest that the decision to block the Hunter Biden laptop story was a case of overcorrecting after years of prior hearings over Russian influence of social media in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

Baker said that believed that “the best reading of the law is that as a private entity, the First Amendment protects Twitter in its content moderation decisions. I do not believe that the facts in the public record indicate that Twitter became a state actor as that concept is defined under existing precedent, such that the First Amendment would have constrained it.”

Some Republicans, though, continued to suggest that Twitter executives broke the law, going so far to claim that the sidelining of the laptop story rose to the level of interference in voting rights or the election in general. Twitter action in October, 2020, generated extensive coverage at the time, and left unexplored by the committee is whether it had the effect of increasing interest in the laptop story and web traffic to the Post site.

The Oversight Committee hearing was delayed for a bit because of a power outage, which sent the hearing room into darkness.

That was just one moment of drama during the hearing. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a committee member, used her allotted time to blast the Twitter executives for suspending her account for trafficking in Covid misinformation. “I’m so glad that you lost your jobs,” she said.

During his time, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) attacked Twitter for allowing misinformation to proliferate in the lead up to the January 6th attack on the Capitol. “Soon the internet was replete with incitement for civil war, race war, insurrection, revolution and mob violence,” he said.

Comments / 2

Joe Biden Orders Unknown “High-Altitude Object” Shot Down Near Alaska Today, White House Reveals; POTUS Calls Mission A “Success” – Update

(Updated with Biden statement) Less than a week after U.S. jets shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic, President Joe Biden this morning ordered the military to destroy a self-described “high-altitude object” over Alaska. Asked about the incident while awaiting the arrival of the President of Brazil to the White House, POTUS opted for rare brevity and called it a “success.” “President Biden ordered the military to down the object. And they did … within the last hour,” NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said earlier Friday in the White House press room as he announced the mission....
ALASKA STATE
Mike Pence Subpoenaed By Special Prosecutor Overseeing Donald Trump Investigations

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel tasked with the investigations of former President Donald Trump. ABC News first reported on the subpoena, and its reporting was confirmed by multiple news outlets. Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed in November, is investigating whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents and then engaged in obstruction as the government sought their return. Smith also is investigating the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. As was seen during the January 6th Committee hearings, Pence resisted Trump’s pressure to block the certification of electoral votes on Jan....
TEXAS STATE
Joe Biden Pre-Super Bowl Interview In Doubt Again As White House Has Yet To Re-Commit To Fox Soul Interview

THIRD UPDATE, with White House comment: The on-again, off-again Joe Biden Super Bowl interview is now in doubt again. The White House has not yet given official word as to whether it will agree to a sit down interview with President Joe Biden and Fox Soul, tied to Fox’s Super Bowl coverage on Sunday. After White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said that Fox Corp. had canceled a pre-scheduled interview with Fox Soul, one of its digital streaming channels, Fox Corp. put out a statement this afternoon indicating that it would be willing to do the interview after all. “Fox...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Popular Governor Likely To Announce Presidential Run

The 2024 presidential nomination cycle is already underway after former President Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president again in a speech in November, and this month we are expecting things to heat up in the race for the Republican nomination.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
Axios

GOP infuriates Dems by erasing key investigation panels

House Republicans have angered Democrats by disbanding subcommittees aimed at protecting civil rights and the environment, while focusing others on investigating the Biden administration. Why it matters: Democrats say Republicans are ignoring social and environmental crises in their zeal to target Biden — though it's not unusual for a new...
