News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports arson arrests
SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests following an arson investigation in Anderson, Iowa, in June of 2020. Firefighters were called to a 306th Avenue area in Anderson where there were two separate buildings on fire. Investigators say the buildings were independently set on fire and one of the buildings was occupied at the time.
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges
FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested after pursuit with reportedly stolen vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle and led officers in a pursuit. The Nebraska State Patrol said that the Omaha Police Department's Able 1 was following a suspected stolen Chevrolet Silverado at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle had crossed state lines from Iowa into Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Probation ordered in Falls City controlled-buy case
FALLS CITY – Chance Simon, 39, of Falls City was sentenced to 48 months probation for delivery of a hazardous drug in May and June of 2021. Simon was arrested as the result of a Richardson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The sheriff’s office provided money to a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Simon.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse woman sentenced for Vape Town theft
NEBRASKA CITY - Haleigh McDonald, 35, of Syracuse was sentenced to a year probation for misdemeanor theft from Vape Town in Syracuse in November. She is ordered to pay restitution of $500. Court records say investigators found items belonging to the store where McDonald worked at a Syracuse residence. McDonald...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen arrested in connection to alleged shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 16-year-old is in custody in connection to an alleged shooting that happened Wednesday night in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they arrested a 16-year-old boy for an alleged shooting that happened near 132nd and Center St. around 9:07 p.m. When officers responded to the area,...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
News Channel Nebraska
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond
PICKRELL, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska dog is home safely with its owner after a Gage County Sheriff's deputy rescued it from an icy pond. On Thursday at 5:46 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office was called to an icy pond northwest of Pickrell. A caller reported that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
News Channel Nebraska
Construction at Beatrice Community Hospital On Schedule
Construction on the new Medical Office Building at the Beatrice Community Hospital continues to move forward. After breaking ground a year ago on the new addition to the hospital, doors to the new office building are scheduled to open in early May. Eric Trusty, Senior Executive of Clinic Services at...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson family matchup at recent dual shows family ties within wrestling
BEATRICE - The term “family” is commonly thrown around in the sports world to describe a close bond amongst a team. In wrestling, it’s fitting, especially if you’re the Johnson family. In a recent Beatrice/Fairbury dual, four members of the Johnson household had a hand in the event. Jordan Johnson coached Beatrice, while his son Merrick wrestled, and Jacob, Coach Johnson’s oldest son, coached against his brother and dad as an assistant coach for Fairbury. Even the Johnsons’s youngest, 7-year-old Titus, served as the matches towel tapper.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers erase 17-point deficit, earn comeback win over Badgers
LINCOLN - Nebraska put up the largest comeback Pinnacle Bank Arena has ever seen to knock off Wisconsin 73-63. It was homecoming for Bellevue West product Chucky Hepburn, and the first half belonged to the him and the Badgers as Wisconsin would lead by 11 at the first half break.
News Channel Nebraska
Aurora knocks off No. 2 Crete 53-45
CRETE - Aurora spoiled Senior Night for Class B's second-ranked team. The Huskies used hot shooting and tough defense to down No. 2 Crete 53-45 on Thursday night. Chase Phillips and Dylan Danielson each scored a team-high 17 in the victory. Aidan McDowell led Crete with 20 points in the defeat.
News Channel Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup
#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
