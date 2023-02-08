BEATRICE - The term “family” is commonly thrown around in the sports world to describe a close bond amongst a team. In wrestling, it’s fitting, especially if you’re the Johnson family. In a recent Beatrice/Fairbury dual, four members of the Johnson household had a hand in the event. Jordan Johnson coached Beatrice, while his son Merrick wrestled, and Jacob, Coach Johnson’s oldest son, coached against his brother and dad as an assistant coach for Fairbury. Even the Johnsons’s youngest, 7-year-old Titus, served as the matches towel tapper.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO