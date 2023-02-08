Read full article on original website
wfcnnews.com
Herrin City Lake #2 sold; permits now void
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Herrin City Lake #2 has now been sold to a private owner after first being posted for sale last year. The lake is located on 60+ acres, along with a boat ramp. Bids at the lake started at $1,200,000. Any permits issued are now void.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale nonprofit working to put a stop to gun violence at its roots
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence is a concern nationally and in the Local 6 area. The week, the Illinois State Police released a report on the results of its Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces for 2022. Out of all 24 task forces statewide, central and southern Illinois task forces have the highest number for gun seizures, with a total of 218.
KFVS12
Veterans Airport in Marion recommends Contour Air service
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air could be soon flying out of another Heartland airport. This time in Marion, Illinois. Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois say the board voted unanimously to recommend Contour take over services. Contour already serves airports in Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Contour is...
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
Marshall County Daily
Shooting at Hotel Leaves One in Critical Condition
Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest in Calloway County. Welfare check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the residence that led into a large drug...
KFVS12
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on...
wrul.com
Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft
A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
wrul.com
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
kbsi23.com
All lanes of U.S. 51 south of Wickliffe reopened after crash
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 51 has reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County. U.S. 51 was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. About...
kbsi23.com
Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
KFVS12
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crushed vehicles roll off truck, scatter along roadway on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker
Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah
UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
tourcounsel.com
Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky
Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years for unlawfully possessing firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared for his sentencing hearing Thursday, Feb. 9 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
