Carbondale, IL

wfcnnews.com

Herrin City Lake #2 sold; permits now void

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Herrin City Lake #2 has now been sold to a private owner after first being posted for sale last year. The lake is located on 60+ acres, along with a boat ramp. Bids at the lake started at $1,200,000. Any permits issued are now void.
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale nonprofit working to put a stop to gun violence at its roots

CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence is a concern nationally and in the Local 6 area. The week, the Illinois State Police released a report on the results of its Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces for 2022. Out of all 24 task forces statewide, central and southern Illinois task forces have the highest number for gun seizures, with a total of 218.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Veterans Airport in Marion recommends Contour Air service

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Air could be soon flying out of another Heartland airport. This time in Marion, Illinois. Officials at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois say the board voted unanimously to recommend Contour take over services. Contour already serves airports in Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Contour is...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023

A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Marshall County Daily

Shooting at Hotel Leaves One in Critical Condition

Christian Fellowship tops Murray 40-29 to earn series sweep. Marshals earn 3-way tie on top of district standings with win over Calloway County. Traffic Stop leads to drug arrest in Calloway County. Welfare check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the residence that led into a large drug...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau

A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wrul.com

Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft

A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants

Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
CARMI, IL
kbsi23.com

All lanes of U.S. 51 south of Wickliffe reopened after crash

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. 51 has reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County. U.S. 51 was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. About...
WICKLIFFE, KY
kbsi23.com

Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
JACKSON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall

PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog

PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police respond to active shooter situation in Paducah

UPDATE (5:01 p.m.): The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the female victim from Saturday's shooting has passed away, and her injuries were too severe to donate her organs. The shooter, 55-year-old Robert Pannell is now facing a 1st Degree Murder charge, along with 10 other charges. UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The...
PADUCAH, KY
tourcounsel.com

Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky

Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years on gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared before his sentencing hearing on Thursday, February 9. He was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm. According to a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

