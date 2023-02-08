Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl
While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs […] The post Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Wins Award at NFL Honors
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the FedEx Air Player of the Year on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony. Burrow led Cincinnati to a 14-5 record (12-4 regular season). He completed 68.3% of his passed for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 100.8 quarterback rating.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fox 19
Joe Burrow receives zero first-place votes for MVP: AP
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did not receive a single first-place vote for NFL MVP, according to Rob Maaddi with the Associated Press. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first-place votes to win the league’s highest individual award. Two other quarterbacks did...
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is pushing back against accusations that his foundation only used a small portion of its proceeds for charitable purposes. Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation came under fire earlier in the week when an Arizona Republic report found that more than 75% of every dollar it raised was not used […] The post Broncos’ Russell Wilson breaks silence on accusations of foundation’s financial practices appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Gisele Bündchen Reacted To Tom Brady's Announcement That He's Retiring From The NFL Again
"Wishing you only wonderful things."
Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl
The final preparations for Super Bowl 57 are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon. So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 […] The post Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Pales In Comparison To Bengals Joe Burrow According To NFL Network Reporter
The Pittsburgh Steelers have rarely selected quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft during the Super Bowl era. The black and gold have only picked four of them over the last 52 years and the previous three featured two Hall of Famers who won Lombardi Trophies, Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger.
Report: Teams could ‘tempt’ Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive offseason decision to make regarding the future of Lamar Jackson and it appears that nothing is out of the question when it comes to the teams’ plans. The Ravens do intend to work on a long-term contract with Jackson but will place the franchise tag on him if they […] The post Report: Teams could ‘tempt’ Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall
Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ future has seemingly come into question. Fields has now responded to the idea of the Bears taking another QB and how it would affect his mentality playing for Chicago. Fields said the Bears have yet to tell […] The post Justin Fields’ message to Bears if they consider drafting a QB No. 1 overall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
