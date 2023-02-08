USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe at Home” class
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a “Safe at Home” class for students in the fourth through sixth grades. The program will be held at the health department office in Trenton on March 9th from 2 pm to 3:30. The class is designed to prepare students to...
kttn.com
Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education announces results of meeting on February 9th
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on February 9th approved next school year’s calendar. The first day of school will be August 23rd, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 21st. The board renewed membership with the Ozarks School Benefits Association health insurance consortium. Bids...
nodawaynews.com
Skidmore acknowledges loss of engineering firm
At the January 31 Skidmore City Council meeting, the council reviewed the notice of professional engineering services termination received from Branch Manager Andy Macias of Snyder and Associates for their sewer improvements. Addressed to Mayor Jill Wieland, the letter stated “as of January 23, 2023, Snyder and Associates, Inc. is...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kttn.com
Green City R-1 School District hires new elementary school principal from Unionville
The Green City R-1 School District has announced the hiring of a new elementary school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Alice Heidenwith of Unionville will officially start her duties in July. Heidenwith has 23 years of experience as an educator. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, reading...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Missouri woman hospitalized after SUV strikes a tree
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Carly A. Martin, 49, Brookfield, was westbound on MO 190 ten miles west of Chillicothe. The SUV began to slide on the...
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on February 14th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider budget amendments next week. The board will hold its regular monthly meeting at the district office on February 14th at 5:30 pm. Other items on the agenda include bank bids, a GEC grant application, the Vocational Report, spring parent-teacher conferences, a Comprehensive...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum
Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council to meet February 13th
The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances involving city code and a contract. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 13th at 5:30 in the evening. One ordinance would amend city code for marijuana. Another ordinance would authorize a contract with Gilmore and Bell, PC regarding...
kttn.com
Gallatin High School crowns Courtwarming royalty
Gallatin High School held its Courtwarming coronation on February 9th. Crowned King was Brett Hemry, and crowned as Queen was Presley Wells. They were the Student Council candidates. Other Gallatin Courtwarming candidates included seniors Kaydence Clevenger, Hannah Loubey, Peyton Johnson, and Colt Baker. Junior candidates were Ashley Feiden, Alex Endicott,...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire
A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
ktvo.com
Multiple people injured in Sullivan County head-on crash; 1 driver arrested
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, two miles east of Milan, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by Madison S. Brewer,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning
A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jimmie Lee O’Neal
Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023, in Mt. Moriah, MO. Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal, and brother, Pat O’Neal.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for endangering children with an unsanitary home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on two counts of misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Thirty-two-year-old Austen Tyler Bruckner was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on February 9th. Bond is $3,500 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
Comments / 0