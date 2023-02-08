Read full article on original website
Related
Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week
Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Nintendo Switch
A brand new remaster of Metroid Prime was just announced and released during February's Nintendo Direct
Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game
A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year
A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault
In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
Clear your calendar and put your Steam Deck in storage, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch finally arrives on May 12. Nintendo hasn’t released extended gameplay footage yet, but from the glimpses we’ve seen so far, fans of 2017’s Breath of the Wild have a lot to look forward to. In the latest trailer, Link can be seen driving and flying around in new vehicles, which looks really fun.
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo just stealth-dropped one of its most prolific games
Nintendo just announced that one of its classic action-adventure games will be receiving a Nintendo Switch remake. Metroid Prime: Remastered will be available on the modern handheld console, and will be marked as the second remake of the Gamecube classic. A trailer for the remake was released in February 2023’s...
Nintendo Switch Passes Lifetime Sales of PS4
As of the end of 2022, the Nintendo Switch has now officially passed the lifetime sales of Sony's PlayStation 4 console. Considering the ever-present strength of the Nintendo Switch since it was first released back in 2017, it seemed like only a matter of time until Nintendo's latest video game console would end up topping ...
makeuseof.com
PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which Console Is Faster?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are the most powerful next-gen gaming consoles on the market. They both boast some seriously advanced specs and provide a gaming experience that is simply incomparable to past generations.
Polygon
Every Game Boy and GBA game now on Nintendo Switch
Nintendo just dropped over a dozen classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games — including Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap — on Nintendo Switch. The full list of titles, announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
The Verge
Game Boy games make Nintendo Switch Online feel like the ultimate retro subscription
With the way Nintendo tends to drip-feed retro releases, it’s easy to forget that it operates an excellent subscription service for fans of classic games. It’s one that showed a lot of promise at launch, and since then, it has steadily grown into something that largely fulfills that promise. There are still some issues, but it’s affordable and convenient — and with the recent addition of Game Boy games, it now has a very impressive library with plenty of room to grow.
Android Headlines
You only have a week to save up to 80% on these SNK games
The latest Steam publisher sale is focusing on a huge library of games from SNK. Which means you only have a week to save a bunch of money on some excellent games. Newer titles like The King Of Fighters XV are getting some of the biggest discounts. Normally, KOF XV is a $60 game, but during the SNK publisher sale, Steam has it for $14.99. 75% off for a game that was released in February of last year. Not bad.
IGN
Nintendo Admits Switch Sales Will Start to Slow Down - IGN Daily Fix
Nintendo had an investor Q & A earlier this month, and they admitted the Switch's sales growth is going to start slowing down. However, Nintendo did recently increase their production of Switch consoles ahead of May's highly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Switch recently become the third best-selling console of all time, so even if Nintendo can't hit the sales numbers they did earlier in the Switch's life, the hybrid console has still been a huge success. In Sonic news, the Korean games rating board recently applied a rating to a previously unannounced game: Sonic Origins Plus. We're not sure what's in this game, but Sonic Origins just hit stores last year and was a collection of remasters. Maybe we're getting more Sonic remasters? And finally, a voice actor for Genshin Impact has recently confirmed allegations made against him regarding sexual abuse and other behavior. Developer Hoyoverse has responded and is working on a solution regarding that actor's character.
Beloved Star Wars Video Game Saga on Sale for Under $4
A new deal for one of the most beloved Star Wars video game franchises of all-time is now available for a brief period of time. Long before titles like Star Wars Squadrons or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Star Wars games used to release far more frequently. And while video games set within ...
Comments / 0