Nintendo had an investor Q & A earlier this month, and they admitted the Switch's sales growth is going to start slowing down. However, Nintendo did recently increase their production of Switch consoles ahead of May's highly anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Switch recently become the third best-selling console of all time, so even if Nintendo can't hit the sales numbers they did earlier in the Switch's life, the hybrid console has still been a huge success. In Sonic news, the Korean games rating board recently applied a rating to a previously unannounced game: Sonic Origins Plus. We're not sure what's in this game, but Sonic Origins just hit stores last year and was a collection of remasters. Maybe we're getting more Sonic remasters? And finally, a voice actor for Genshin Impact has recently confirmed allegations made against him regarding sexual abuse and other behavior. Developer Hoyoverse has responded and is working on a solution regarding that actor's character.

1 DAY AGO