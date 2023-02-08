ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

New proximity-based plan for elementary students in Lee County

By Summerleigh Stones
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QPOk_0kh0QDTm00

A new proximity-based student assignment plan has been approved for the Lee County School District.

The plan increases the number of school assignment zones to decrease the number of schools families have to choose from, according to a press release from the Lee County School District.

A new interactive map shows which schools are in each families given proximity zone.

Parents are then able to keep their child in their current school or enter their student(s) in a lottery for a new school in their proximity zone.

If the school is outside of the families given proximity zone, transportation will not be provided.

Students enrolled in a school in their proximity zone who want to stay there do not need to take action, according to the release.

Those who wish to keep their child enrolled in a school outside of their zone must confirm their choice using their FOCUS Parent Portal.

Students who want/need to enter the assignment lottery for a school in their new zone must also use the portal.

Parents should also use this period to register their kindergarteners for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Parents must rank their choices for the assignments lottery also using their parent portal, as stated by the release.

Private or charter school students transferring to public elementary schools must visit the Student Enrollment Office at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers before March 10, 2023, to register for the student assignment lottery.

For more information, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News tours Lee County FEMA housing

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:b48a5bd9bc75fa623486937 Player Element ID: 6320195578112. Saturday morning WINK News is giving viewers an inside look into FEMA housing. WINK News got a tour of FEMA’s direct lease units inside...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

SWFL officials developing beach renourishment projects to help coasts recover

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ordinarily, you wouldn’t bring sand to a beach. But that’s exactly what many beaches on Southwest Florida’s coast need right now. Beaches in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties are still recovering from storm surge during Hurricane Ian. Many beaches lost a significant amount of sand, and critical dunes were destroyed. County officials said it could take months to get the beaches back in shape.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

March to a Million Meals: Cape Coral nonprofit helps community

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:8cd8ec8a7e074b4246e1916 Player Element ID: 6320046455112. Hunger is a huge problem in Southwest Florida. The Harry Chapin Food Bank is feeding as many as 300,000 people every month, but they...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy rescues abandoned fawn

ESTERO, Fla. – Deputy Fischer of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned fawn in a community in Estero. The animal was lying by the pool after sneaking in through an opening in the lanai, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The fawn was...
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One person hit by train in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center after being hit by a train Friday night. The accident happened at around 10 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Evans Ave. According to Fort Myers Police, roads were blocked for a few hours...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA renting out apartments in downtown Fort Myers

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:54af8da83d15158c309754b2 Player Element ID: 6320118305112. More FEMA housing is available in Southwest Florida. This time it isn’t a trailer. Instead, FEMA is renting out apartments in a downtown Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy