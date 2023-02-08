New proximity-based plan for elementary students in Lee County

A new proximity-based student assignment plan has been approved for the Lee County School District.

The plan increases the number of school assignment zones to decrease the number of schools families have to choose from, according to a press release from the Lee County School District.

A new interactive map shows which schools are in each families given proximity zone.

Parents are then able to keep their child in their current school or enter their student(s) in a lottery for a new school in their proximity zone.

If the school is outside of the families given proximity zone, transportation will not be provided.

Students enrolled in a school in their proximity zone who want to stay there do not need to take action, according to the release.

Those who wish to keep their child enrolled in a school outside of their zone must confirm their choice using their FOCUS Parent Portal.

Students who want/need to enter the assignment lottery for a school in their new zone must also use the portal.

Parents should also use this period to register their kindergarteners for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Parents must rank their choices for the assignments lottery also using their parent portal, as stated by the release.

Private or charter school students transferring to public elementary schools must visit the Student Enrollment Office at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers before March 10, 2023, to register for the student assignment lottery.

For more information, visit here.