Several students taken to hospital after unspecified illness at Tarzana school

By Alexandra E. Petri
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Several students at a San Fernando Valley public school were hospitalized Wednesday after they reported feeling sick, according to officials.

The Los Angeles School Police Department received reports that a group of students was suffering a medical incident at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a public magnet school in Tarzana, said Lt. Nina Buranasombati of the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The school requested medical assistance out of an “abundance of caution,” Buranasombati said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a call at 18605 Erwin St. in Tarzana at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday. Seven minors had “unspecified" symptoms and illness, said Brian Humphrey, spokesperson for Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two students were released to parents at the scene, and five others were transported to area hospitals "alive but in minor distress," Humphrey said.

It was unclear what, if any, substances were involved, he said.

Officer Melissa Podany, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, said a teacher at the scene described the students as appearing to be "under the influence."

Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies serves grades 4 through 12, according to the school's website.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

