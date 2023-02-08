Read full article on original website
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Feb. 6:. 1. Andy Witty was named human resources director of Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center. 2. Susan Browning was appointed president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and western regional president for its...
9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing
Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over...
Championing teams, empowering physicians: 4 healthcare execs' advice
Hospital and health system leaders face a number of challenges in today's healthcare environment, providing opportunities for learning and gaining insights. With that in mind, Becker's has asked leaders to share advice for their peers. Here are responses collected this year, presented alphabetically:. Joseph Cacchione, MD. CEO of Thomas Jefferson...
7 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by Becker's on or after Feb. 6:. 1. Margaret Dimond, PhD, was appointed president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich. 2. Janise Whitesell, MD, was selected as the first female chief of medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System...
7 recent hospital security, violence prevention efforts
Hospitals, states and hospital associations are taking numerous steps to address a nationwide uptick in violent and aggressive behaviors toward healthcare workers. From weapons detection systems to a patient code of conduct, here are seven recent efforts to bolster security and prevent violence:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital deployed gunshot...
Some workers organize while others go on strike: Recent hospital-union actions
The following hospital-union events have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 12. 1. More than 150 security guards and dispatchers, who work at several Stanford Health Care facilities and clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, will have union representation after entering an agreement with Teamsters Local 856. 2. Service...
7 hospital, state moves to fight physician shortages
A nationwide shortage of physicians has hospitals and systems scrambling to fill spots, especially as more physicians leave the workforce. Here are seven hospitals, systems and states creating initiatives to fight physician shortages across the nation. New Mexico lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill to allocate $7.5 million to...
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
Physicians
Treatment did not go as planned, there were complications during surgery, an injury is more severe than thought — whatever the case may be, sharing sometimes life-altering news with patients and their families takes an emotional toll on physicians. Conjuring up the right words in the right order to...
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
Pharmacy student's drug solution could save health systems $100K
Tyler Brisso, a pharmacy student and an employee at a Methodist Health System location, designed a drug compounding solution that has the potential to save the Omaha, Neb.-based system nearly $100,000 each year, NBC affiliate WOWT reported Feb. 8. Mr. Brisso, a fourth-year student at Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University School...
Tallahassee hospital begins taking more EMS patients after IT security incident
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Hospital has started taking more emergency patients as it brings its computer systems back online after a Feb. 2 IT security event. The hospital had been diverting most local emergency medical services patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee as it dealt with the IT incident that caused it to take its systems offline and move to paper documentation.
Virginia hospital closes retail pharmacy
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Va., abruptly closed the retail pharmacy it leased to Hague Pharmacy Feb. 8 because its lease expired, according to NBC affiliate WAVY. the hospital's in-house pharmacy is still open. "Hague Pharmacy located on the first floor of CHKD's main hospital has closed....
Board explores ways to reopen California hospital
Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital closed in December, but hospital board members are still meeting two to three times a week in an attempt to find ways to resume service, ABC affiliate KFSN reported Feb. 10. In January, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect its assets, according to...
Dartmouth pilots nursing hackathon: 'Shark Tank for nurses'
Lebanon N.H.-based Dartmouth Health recently gave nurses the opportunity to pitch solutions for issues they encounter on a daily basis as part of the health system's first Nursing Innovation Hackathon. The event, described as "Shark Tank for nurses," was held Jan. 26 and 27 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Registered...
Allina Health delays Minnesota hospital project as inflationary pressures bite
Minneapolis-based Allina Health is delaying its new Cambridge Medical Center amid concerns over rising costs brought about by inflation and hikes in labor and supply expenses, according to a Feb. 9 County News Review report. The planned replacement hospital about 50 miles north of Minneapolis was originally due to be...
