Jessica
3d ago
I didn't even know officer Jerving and I'm sad and angry. Because of this criminal being out and about officer Jerving is gone. The judge needs to go to jail he failed officer Jerving, his family and all of Milwaukee.
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com
'Grateful to be alive': Wisconsin woman who survived violence dedicates life to helping others
MILWAUKEE — Violence across Milwaukee County has been in the spotlight the past year. Prevention efforts have been a priority for city and county leaders. Amid the ongoing violence, Kristina Paris is continuing her work to raise awareness about gun violence. She’s taking a tragic event that happened in...
CBS 58
Family lawyer for Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim says Franklin native appears to have 'sociopathic behavior'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family lawyer for a Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim in Colombia told CBS 58 the Franklin native's past in the U.S. can give insight into the crime he's accused of. Miguel Ángel Del Río is the attorney representing family members of Valentina Trespalacios who prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving's message 'from the grave' shows community focus
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday, Feb. 7, and it's from his very own hand. One person who read what Jerving wrote called it a "plan for his community from the grave." "It’s really been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru
MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chief on Officer Jerving's death: 'It's been tough'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman joined FOX6 News for a live interview Friday, Feb. 10 after Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week. Jerving, 37, died after a shootout near 14th and Cleveland with a robbery suspect. He had four years...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officer
Funeral services have been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for slain Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, according to the officer's obituary, which was published by Krause Funeral Home.
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
CBS 58
A Milwaukee man, his rescue dog, the power of social media, and a man who was in the right place at the right time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It'd be hard to find someone who loves dogs more than Joseph Allen of Milwaukee. Allen, or more affectionately nicknamed "Musher Joe," has spent years training and fostering northern dogs. His most recent rescue? A beautiful 4-year-old Alaskan husky named Wall-E, who came last Sunday. Due...
Cemetery prepares for fallen Officer Jerving's burial
The quiet grounds of Wisconsin Memorial Park will be transformed on Monday for the large burial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged cop killer got probation 14 hours before, judge called it 'good bargain'
MILWAUKEE - Call it "the mystery of the black backpack." Prosecutors say Terrell Thompson, the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, ran away from two different crash scenes carrying a backpack. Those details are included in a 19-page sentencing transcript. We have no way of knowing what...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate infant death near 58th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant near 58th and Hadley. The incident happened at 9:25 a.m. this morning. Police say the one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. If you have any...
WISN
First responders working through trauma of losing fourth officer since 2018
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department lost its fourth officer since 2018 to a line-of-duty death this week. Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. MPD said he was pursuing a robbery suspect near 14th and Cleveland. During a press conference Tuesday, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman called...
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
CBS 58
Alleged shooter was in court Monday, legal expert says probation was appropriate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Milwaukee community continues to mourn the loss of officer Peter Jerving, many are expressing outrage his alleged killer was allowed to walk free from a hit-and-run case the day before. Some people have gone so far as to publicly post the judge's contact information,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police are searching for Madison Lee, critically missing 13-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Madison Lee. She is described as a 13-year-old black female, 5'05", 110 lbs, with brown eyes and long black hair that's currently braided. Lee was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. She was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near 1st and Burleigh Streets.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
MILWAUKEE - Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?. Thompson was in court on Monday, Feb. 6 – just hours before police say he shot and killed...
