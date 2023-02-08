Read full article on original website
An Eastern Carolina man walks for 24 hours to raise money for cancer resources
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The old saying goes that you can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. But for the second year, an Eastern Carolina man is walking for 24 hours for a good cause that affects many people across the east.
Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
WITN
Evening of poetry honoring Black History Month in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - People can enjoy an evening of poetry and community in Rocky Mount for Black History Month. The Booker. T. Theater will host “Risen Voices” at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 with free admission. The event will be a spoken word and poetry slam...
WNCT
Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue
Family dog accidentally euthanized at NC animal shelter
The family dog was supposed to be placed on a 10-day bite quarantine at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, but was put down instead.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
Five to be honored at Black History Month celebration
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — North Carolina Representative Gloristine Brown, Eva Clayton, United States Congressman Don Davis, James Fairfax and Dr. Garrie Moore will all be honored during the Black History Month Celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1001 Hooker Road in Greenville. The event will take place on Feb. […]
Best of MrBeast: 100 subscribers must stay hidden for 10 hours for $$$
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast gathered 100 subscribers in a huge mall and gave them each $10,000. Best of MrBeast: $300,000 given to those in need Another of the Greenville resident’s best-of-videos posted to Facebook spells it all out. The competitors must stay hidden for 10 hours if they want to keep the money. Contestants […]
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
roanokebeacon.com
Oops! 2 8 23
By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
WITN
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
cbs17
Gotten a weird text from someone you know? It could be a scam, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are warning about a specific kind of scammer — one that pretends to be someone you know. Officers said scammers can use a number you’re familiar with to call or text you, pretending to be a colleague, a friend or even family.
WITN
Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
WITN
Pitt County father is asking for the community’s help in the fight against bullying
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bullying is an issue on the minds of many parents across the country. Pitt County father David Parrish says it needs to be dealt with after he says his 9-year-old son was attacked at Northwest Elementary school on Monday. “Some boys were trying to bully...
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
WITN
Pirate nation mourns loss of “The Voice” Jeff Charles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU athletics continues to mourn the passing of Jeff Charles on Saturday. ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert put out a statement:. “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of longtime Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles. Our thoughts and prayers are with Debby, Britt and all of his family and friends. Jeff was a true professional in every sense of the word who had a unique ability to bring the game to life and connect with listeners. He means as much as anyone to ECU Football, basketball and baseball fans and we know Pirate Nation is mourning together tonight. His iconic “You can paint this one purple” will remain an integral part of ECU Athletics history.” – ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.
