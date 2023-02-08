GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU athletics continues to mourn the passing of Jeff Charles on Saturday. ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert put out a statement:. “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the passing of longtime Voice of the Pirates Jeff Charles. Our thoughts and prayers are with Debby, Britt and all of his family and friends. Jeff was a true professional in every sense of the word who had a unique ability to bring the game to life and connect with listeners. He means as much as anyone to ECU Football, basketball and baseball fans and we know Pirate Nation is mourning together tonight. His iconic “You can paint this one purple” will remain an integral part of ECU Athletics history.” – ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO