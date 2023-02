The Lucas County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in finding family members for two people recently found dead in separate cases.

John Vanvalkenburg, 71, died Jan. 18 and was found in the bathroom of his apartment, in the 5400 block of Harvest Lane.

Alvin Thurman, 66, died Feb. 3 and his last known address was the 7900 block of Central Avenue.

A cause of death was not specified in either case.