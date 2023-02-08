ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

wgxa.tv

'Go Baby Go' says Mercer University

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
FORSYTH, GA
WMAZ

'I'm just grateful for him': Bibb County Schools crossing guard keeps the kids safe

MACON, Ga. — At 86 years old, you'll find Roscoe King with his whistle ready and large, red handy stop sign, stopping cars to make sure students cross the street to school. Right in front of Matilda Hartley Elementary School, King watches closely as cars come up and down the street. He says, "some of these cars still run fast," and it worries him. He says his job is to keep the kids safe and more.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Senator Ossoff delivers new resources to MGA's aviation workforce program

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff has been no stranger to Middle Georgia, this visit he met with guests at MGA's enrollment center. Macon Mayor Pro Tem, Seth Clark, and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake presented welcoming introductions before Senator Ossoff took the podium on Friday to present new resources for the school's aviation workforce program.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Mayor proposes purchase of downtown Macon camera system with cost up to $700K

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon leaders are set to discuss the purchase of security and surveillance cameras in downtown Macon as part of the county's ongoing effort to battle violent crime. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller will ask Commissioners to approve up...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb increases minimum wage for county employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has successfully completed its initiative to raise the minimum wage for its county employees. More than $850,000 has been allocated toward this effort. The increase in minimum wage, approved by county commissioners, will be implemented over the course of two years. By the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Traffic Alert: Accidents accumulate during rainy Saturday

The rainy weather is proving to be a challenge for several Middle Georgia drivers on Saturday. Within one hour, our news team learned of at least 4 traffic accidents in the Macon-Bibb and Houston County areas. The incident pictured below is an accident that occurred on Interstate 75 South around...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Baldwin County inmate sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Baldwin County Jail inmate has been sentenced after orchestrating a pandemic unemployment fraud scheme from behind bars. The Department of Justice says 34-year-old Jacob Garner of Milledgeville is to serve 24 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to theft of U.S. Government funds. Garner’s sentence is to be served consecutively to the parole revocation sentence he’s currently serving.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973

This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards. The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Edwards says everyone was out of...
MACON, GA

