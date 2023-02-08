Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
'Go Baby Go' says Mercer University
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer University drove disabled children to smiles and laughs Saturday with their ninth 'Go Baby Go' Toy Car build. These once a semester event comes from a national design and outreach program that began at the University of Delaware in 2012 called Go Baby Go. The program has come to Middle Georgia to integrate assistive technology to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization in a fun way.
wgxa.tv
Dump your past relationships clutter for Valentine's Day
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Junk King Macon is celebrating anti-Valetine's Day inviting heartbroken people to dump their ex-lover's forgotten belongings. Anyone could bring their unwanted junk and dump it for free. Junk King Macon either tried to recycle the items or donate $1 per item to the American Heart Association.
WMAZ
'I'm just grateful for him': Bibb County Schools crossing guard keeps the kids safe
MACON, Ga. — At 86 years old, you'll find Roscoe King with his whistle ready and large, red handy stop sign, stopping cars to make sure students cross the street to school. Right in front of Matilda Hartley Elementary School, King watches closely as cars come up and down the street. He says, "some of these cars still run fast," and it worries him. He says his job is to keep the kids safe and more.
41nbc.com
Piedmont Macon Medical Center hosts online career overview for aspiring healthcare students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon Medical Center hosted a virtual career overview for aspiring healthcare students on Friday. The event targeted students in grades 6-12 who are interested in a career in healthcare, teaching them about potential jobs they could hold in the future. The CEO of Piedmont...
wgxa.tv
Senator Ossoff delivers new resources to MGA's aviation workforce program
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Senator Jon Ossoff has been no stranger to Middle Georgia, this visit he met with guests at MGA's enrollment center. Macon Mayor Pro Tem, Seth Clark, and MGA President Dr. Christopher Blake presented welcoming introductions before Senator Ossoff took the podium on Friday to present new resources for the school's aviation workforce program.
wgxa.tv
Mayor proposes purchase of downtown Macon camera system with cost up to $700K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon leaders are set to discuss the purchase of security and surveillance cameras in downtown Macon as part of the county's ongoing effort to battle violent crime. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller will ask Commissioners to approve up...
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb increases minimum wage for county employees
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has successfully completed its initiative to raise the minimum wage for its county employees. More than $850,000 has been allocated toward this effort. The increase in minimum wage, approved by county commissioners, will be implemented over the course of two years. By the...
41nbc.com
Houston County students develop entrepreneurial skills during mock marketplace
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a world where entrepreneurship and business savvy is becoming increasingly important, the Houston County School District is taking a hands-on approach to teaching their students. More than 1,300 third graders are participating in a mock marketplace event at the Cary W. Martin Center...
wgxa.tv
BSO brings home the bacon: Pot-bellied pig invades school bus stop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Some students near John R. Lewis Elementary had their morning disrupted when a pot-bellied pig made it hard for the youngsters to get onto their bus. The pig, nicknamed Pepa by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, had escaped from her home and was able to be recovered by BSO and BSO's Animal Services.
wgxa.tv
Traffic Alert: Accidents accumulate during rainy Saturday
The rainy weather is proving to be a challenge for several Middle Georgia drivers on Saturday. Within one hour, our news team learned of at least 4 traffic accidents in the Macon-Bibb and Houston County areas. The incident pictured below is an accident that occurred on Interstate 75 South around...
mercer.edu
One of Mercer’s first Black female students recalls University’s integration
During her Founders’ Day address, alumna Pearlie Toliver described how her time at Mercer University as one of the first Black female students helped her persevere through adversity after she left. Toliver, who attended the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences from 1965-1968, spoke to faculty, staff and students...
41nbc.com
Baldwin County inmate sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud scheme
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Baldwin County Jail inmate has been sentenced after orchestrating a pandemic unemployment fraud scheme from behind bars. The Department of Justice says 34-year-old Jacob Garner of Milledgeville is to serve 24 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to theft of U.S. Government funds. Garner’s sentence is to be served consecutively to the parole revocation sentence he’s currently serving.
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
wgxa.tv
Remembering Middle Georgia's biggest snow 50 years later: The storm of 1973
This week marks 50 years since Middle Georgia's biggest snowstorm on record. The historic storm brought snow from Texas into the southeast. Flurries were event reported in Clermont, Florida, just outside Orlando. For Macon, the official two-day snow total was 16.5 inches. Fifty years later, people still talk about the...
Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards. The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Edwards says everyone was out of...
Officials in Central Georgia warn of 'financial sextortion' scam targeting juveniles
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Federal and local investigators are seeing an alarming and disturbing online trend. More young people are being targeted in what's known as "financial sextortion" scams. "Someone contacts a juvenile on social media. Instagram and Snapchat are usually the ones we see, and then they also...
wgxa.tv
Mayor's Council and Clergy focus on strategic plans for youth mentorship and music
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Over 125 community members gathered at the Tubman Museum to kick off the 2023 Mayor's Council and Clergy luncheon. The Thursday luncheon is an annual event that brings multi-faith-based organizations together every other month to address issues that are important to the community. Mayor Lester said...
'Don't need that happening anywhere in our county': Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County commission wants a north Macon bar under new management to operate with tighter regulations. This week, they voted to place restrictions on the alcohol license at 20's Pub because of some history with its owner. One of those restrictions is for the bar...
'We want everyone to be safe': Senate bill would require boat owners to take online training
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Central Georgia senator is trying to pass a bill that won't rock the boat but will try to help folks be safer as they operate one. Senate Bill 41 is one of the first that Senator Rick Williams is trying to pass. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha...
wgxa.tv
Nurse turned patient: Piedmont Macon nurse has heart to heart about open heart surgery
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Piedmont Macon Nurse, Lisa Ferguson never envisioned she'd reverse roles. "I went for about two years with some little minor irregularities, nothing life-threatening, then one day they picked up a lethal rhythm," Ferguson said. After experiencing dizzy spells Ferguson went to the doctor who told her it...
Comments / 0