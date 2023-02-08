ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Will Smith crashed a Miami law school’s naming ceremony. Here’s why the megastar pulled up

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Superstar Will Smith is probably not someone you’d expect to see at a Miami law school’s change of name ceremony, but there he was strutting across the stage to support his friend, prolific Florida Attorney Benjamin L. Crump — who made Black American history Wednesday.

“There are very few people in the world with a heart like this,” Smith said while hugging Crump. “So, it is with my deepest honor and pleasure to be here to support, show love and give congratulations on this historic honor.”

From left, Will Smith, Benjamin L. Crump, and St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong share the stage during the naming ceremony, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. St. Thomas University named its law school the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, the first law school in the country named for a practicing Black attorney, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

St. Thomas University announced it’s college of law will now become the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, paying homage to the attorney’s work and in an effort to “encourage bridge-building among the legal profession, law enforcement and our communities,” said David A. Armstrong, J.D., St. Thomas University president.

The university says its law school will be the first in the country to be named after a practicing Black attorney.

“We have come such a long way in the journey to equality, but we are not there yet,” Crump said. “The future changemakers and civil justice leaders that will matriculate from St. Thomas will soon be passed the torch from today’s civil rights icons and I have every confidence that they will meet the moment.”

In his career, Crump has worked on several high profile civil rights-related cases — including representing the families of Kodak Black, Genie McMeans Jr., Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Frank Thomas
2d ago

I don't know about this one here. Just really never heard anything he's done. Except show up at every Police Situation. Involving killings of African American Men. Or some other type of Civil Rights issues. I'd honestly like to know other meaningful things he's done. Besides Ambulance Chasing Police Shootings....I could be wrong maybe he's done other things. But l've never heard read anything about it!

Luis Becerra
2d ago

Goodbye St Thomas University Law School. Many graduates from there will not be hired because of this name.

Sarah Rachael
2d ago

I would not want to have gone to a school named after this grifter.

