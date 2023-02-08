Read full article on original website
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
What the Kraken Crackdown Means for Ethereum Staking
Kraken’s settlement with the SEC over its staking-as-a-service product has put other exchanges on notice—but it may be a boon for decentralized alternatives. There’s a lot at stake in how Kraken’s settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission plays out for the crypto industry. On Thursday...
LocalBitcoins Transformed Crypto Finances in Venezuela—Now What?
Another day, another crypto service shuts down. LocalBitcoins, a peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchange platform, announced its demise, saying it "can no longer provide its Bitcoin trading service" due to the challenges of the protracted crypto winter. Launched in June 2012, LocalBitcoins helped prove the main use case of Bitcoin: a global...
LocalBitcoins Is Gone—But These P2P Bitcoin Exchanges Are the Next Best Thing
Popular Bitcoin marketplace LocalBitcoins is closing after 10 years. But there are other marketplaces where you can buy and sell crypto directly. LocalBitcoins, one of the oldest and best-known Bitcoin exchanges, is closing after a decade of service, with the peer-to-peer platform citing the “ongoing very cold crypto-winter” as the reason for stopping operations.
Tether Reports $700M in Profits Despite 'Tumultuous End to 2022': CTO
Despite processing $21 billion in redemptions, stablecoin issuer Tether reported that it still generated $700 million in profits last quarter. Tether, the issuer behind the industry’s largest stablecoin USDT, continues to hold enough reserves to back the token despite processing $21 billion in redemptions last year, according to its latest attestation report.
Crypto Market Sheds $40B as Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Sink
Amid another wave of disappointing news for the crypto industry, the price of Bitcoin fell below $22,000 for the first time in three weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) fell another 4% over the day, changing hands around $21,830, according to data from CoinGecko. The drop comes just a day after the leading...
PayPal Held Over $500M in Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Quarter
As per PayPal's latest financial filing, the payments giant held $291 million in Bitcoin and $250 million in Ethereum. Payments giant Paypal held over half a billion dollars worth of the two largest cryptocurrencies as of December 31, 2021, according to its year-end report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ready to GHO? Aave Launches Native Stablecoin on Ethereum Testnet
Aave’s foray into stablecoins inches closer as the DeFi giant launched its dollar-pegged GHO token on Ethereum’s Goerli testnet today. Aave Companies, the firm behind the eponymously-named lending and borrowing protocol, are launching its native stablecoin GHO on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. Pronounced “GO,” the stablecoin is fully...
The Hottest Bitcoin NFTs Right Now Are CryptoPunks Clones
Every new NFT network inevitably gets its own Punks knockoff. Ordinals is no different—and prices are skyrocketing. Bitcoin NFTs are the talk of the Web3 world right now, thanks to a new way to “mint” media and assets on the layer-1 blockchain through the Ordinals project. And, as with many past NFT network launches, cloned versions of Ethereum’s early and influential CryptoPunks are dominating the early buzz around Ordinals.
LocalBitcoins to Shut Down After 10 Years of Operation
Citing the “ongoing very cold crypto-winter,” the P2P exchange LocalBitcoins announced it will discontinue services beginning today. LocalBitcoins, one of the earliest and most popular peer-to-peer Bitcoin exchanges, today announced that it is shuttering its business after more than ten years of operation. In its announcement, the P2P...
OnChain Monkey NFTs Double in Price After Creators Put Them on Bitcoin
The Ethereum NFT collection from 2021 saw skyrocketing value after the creators created Bitcoin duplicates via Ordinals. Buzz around Bitcoin-based NFTs—via the recently-launched Ordinals protocol—keeps growing by the day, with record-setting mints on Thursday and high-value sales over the past day. And one established Ethereum NFT collection is reaping the benefits of going multi-chain, seeing its prices surge after revealing Bitcoin-based counterparts.
Three Arrows Founders Roll Out Bankruptcy Claims Exchange—But US Residents Are Barred
While Su Zhu, a co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), announced Thursday that a waitlist is live for Open Exchange (OPNX), the new exchange may not be as open as its name implies. The newly announced venture caters to those who’d like to trade bankruptcy claims—in...
A Brief History of DeFi
DeFi is inextricably linked to the rise of cryptocurrencies, but it is not solely about crypto tokens. Decentralized finance, often referred to as DeFi, is a movement in the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces that can be difficult to pin down exactly. It is both a large-scale vision for a new way of conducting financial transactions—free from intermediaries, central authorities, and done exclusively in a peer-to-peer modality—as well as an umbrella term for scores of non-custodial financial products and services known as protocols.
SEC Commissioner Peirce: Kraken Staking Action Not a ‘Fair Way of Regulating’
Hester Peirce voiced her dissent on the latest action against Kraken, saying that the industry needs clear rules not “one-off enforcement.”. Yesterday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced its enforcement action against Kraken, forcing the crypto exchange to shut down its staking service in the U.S. and pay a $30 million fine.
Board Member of Crypto-Friendly Silvergate Bank Leaves for Polygon
A member of Silvergate’s board of directors resigned Thursday, the crypto-friendly bank disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Rebecca Rettig, who initially joined Silvergate’s board in March of last year, notified the company that she would be resigning yesterday. A graduate of Columbia Law School, she previously served as general counsel at Aave Companies, the group behind the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave.
Bankrupt Genesis Unveils Plan to Pay Back Creditors
Digital Currency Group plans to sell both Genesis Global Holdco and Genesis Global Trading to pay back creditors. Bankrupt crypto broker Genesis has filed details on how it will pay back its creditors. A Friday filing shows that Digital Currency Group (DCG) plans to turn its Genesis Global Trading equity...
SushiSwap Acquires Cosmos-Based Trading Platform Vortex Protocol
The acquisition of Vortex Protocol also means SushiSwap will be rolling out its services on Cosmos in Q2 this year. SushiSwap is making good on its January promises to launch a derivatives trading platform. But instead of building it from scratch, it’s gone out and bought one. The popular...
Voyager Users Will Need Binance US Accounts to Get Their Money Back
Voyager and Binance US wrote in a court filing that they expect the deal to close and payments to begin in March. Bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital has submitted a plan for customers to recover their assets through Binance US, according to court filings. The early opt-in period started last...
Tron Launches $100M AI Development Fund
The AI development fund will encourage the creation of applications on Tron using tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Smart contract blockchain Tron is leaning into the artificial intelligence revolution with the launch of a new $100 million AI development fund. The aim of the fund is to encourage developers...
China Approves Launch of New Blockchain Research Hub in Beijing
Despite its bumpy relationship with crypto, China is still keen on blockchain, announcing a new research center to study the tech. China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has approved the construction of its National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. The research hub’s key objectives revolve around researching the technology for...
