Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma
Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports. The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.
beckershospitalreview.com
Serious violations at Florida nursing homes nearly doubled in 3 years
In 2022, Florida nursing homes were cited 83 times for putting residents at risk of immediate danger, nearly double the violations since before 2019, the Tampa Bay Times reported Feb. 10. More than half of the serious violations involved staff shortages or insufficient training, according to the report. Three in...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 hospital, state moves to fight physician shortages
A nationwide shortage of physicians has hospitals and systems scrambling to fill spots, especially as more physicians leave the workforce. Here are seven hospitals, systems and states creating initiatives to fight physician shortages across the nation. New Mexico lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill to allocate $7.5 million to...
Comments / 0