Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Viking Wolf.Directed by Stig Svendsen, Netflix’s newest monster flick, Viking Wolf, begins with a story about the Viking invasion of Normandy. Led by a warrior named Gudbrand, the Vikings break into an abbey in which they find a secret room. The local monks beg them to keep the room shut, but their requests are to no avail. Inside the room, the Vikings are surprised to find a wolf pup that they don’t hesitate to take with them on their ship. What they don’t know is that they have released a hound of hell: during the trip, the beast kills all the ship’s crew before finding its way into the forests of Scandinavia. Years later, a mother tries to find a way back into her rebellious daughter’s heart while investigating a murder that might have been committed by supernatural forces.

