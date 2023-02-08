ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Officials Identify Lake Sweetwater Drowning Victim

SWEETWATER – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday it was notified of a body found south of Lake Sweetwater Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 near FM-2035 and County Road 230 where Bitter Creek enters the far south end of Lake Sweetwater. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently...
SWEETWATER, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home

ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
ABILENE, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do in Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas, is located in the heart of West Texas near the geographic center of the state. It belongs in the Panhandle Plains region of Texas along with Lubbock, Amarillo, and Palo Duro Canyon. It is about two hundred miles west of Dallas and one-hundred eighty miles east of El...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Merkel Chamber of Commerce makes historical announcement

MERKEL, Texas — The people of Merkel are very proud of their heritage and history and today the Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society made an announcement that will put the city on the map for generations to come. During a meeting with the historical society, it was announced...
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson resident responds to former police chief getting arrested

ANSON, Texas — “We do wish him well and God’s protection,” said Linda White, a resident of Anson. Former Police Chief, Coy Sanchez, of Anson has been arrested. City officials from Jones County confirmed that Sanchez had 2 warrants for theft of property. According to court documents, Coy Sanchez, had a felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750. Both charges are related to the Texas rangers investigating and arresting him. We went to Anson's City Hall, the Sheriff's Office, and Courthouse to get some answers. The city officials declined to make a comment, but Linda White did. She believes that Sanchez was a great member of the Anson community and had made a mistake.
ANSON, TX
acuoptimist.com

Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office

ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
ABILENE, TX

