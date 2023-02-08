Read full article on original website
Multiple earthquake reports in Fisher county, largest at a 3.6 magnitude
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four earthquakes have occurred along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line. These happened in the same area as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3. All four earthquakes happened within a 5-minute span of time on February 11, ranging from a magnitude of 2.4 to a 3.6, […]
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
A healing chamber in Abilene is changing the way people heal, one Theta wave at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When a person falls asleep, they sleep in waves. There’s Beta, Delta and then there are Theta waves. Theta waves have been proven to heal and repair the body. In Abilene at Revive Integrated Wellness, people can access theta healing by utilizing the Theta Chamber. Brian Lee Holamon, Owner and Practitioner […]
Get Ready for the Abilene Police Auction February 14th through the 28th
The Abilene Police Department Impound Facility has scheduled its auction of abandoned and crashed vehicles with the auction company ReneBates.com. The auction opens for bidding on February 14th and will continue until 12 PM Friday, February 24th, 2023 at which time winning bidders can start removing their paid-for auction items.
San Angelo LIVE!
Officials Identify Lake Sweetwater Drowning Victim
SWEETWATER – The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday it was notified of a body found south of Lake Sweetwater Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 near FM-2035 and County Road 230 where Bitter Creek enters the far south end of Lake Sweetwater. “Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently...
ktxs.com
Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home
ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
Roof collapses during house fire in Merkel, crews call for mutual aid
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning. On February 11 around 2:00 a.m., Merkel VFD responded to a house fire near the intersection of South 3rd and Haynes Street. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the back of a two-story house, according […]
ktxs.com
ACU professor brings taste of Louisiana to Abilene with food truck
What do people do when they’re home sick? They usually want to bring a piece of home with them. For Louisian born ACU professor Dr. Malcolm Scott, he found a way to do just that. “Well I think culturally, food is such a big part of our culture and...
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify cellphone theft suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone at a local business. Police circulated footage of the theft on social media Thursday, which shows the man enter a store on the 2800 block of S 14th Street in November. In the video, this man, who is wearing […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do in Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas, is located in the heart of West Texas near the geographic center of the state. It belongs in the Panhandle Plains region of Texas along with Lubbock, Amarillo, and Palo Duro Canyon. It is about two hundred miles west of Dallas and one-hundred eighty miles east of El...
ktxs.com
Merkel Chamber of Commerce makes historical announcement
MERKEL, Texas — The people of Merkel are very proud of their heritage and history and today the Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society made an announcement that will put the city on the map for generations to come. During a meeting with the historical society, it was announced...
Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
ktxs.com
Anson resident responds to former police chief getting arrested
ANSON, Texas — “We do wish him well and God’s protection,” said Linda White, a resident of Anson. Former Police Chief, Coy Sanchez, of Anson has been arrested. City officials from Jones County confirmed that Sanchez had 2 warrants for theft of property. According to court documents, Coy Sanchez, had a felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750. Both charges are related to the Texas rangers investigating and arresting him. We went to Anson's City Hall, the Sheriff's Office, and Courthouse to get some answers. The city officials declined to make a comment, but Linda White did. She believes that Sanchez was a great member of the Anson community and had made a mistake.
‘Where their hair is celebrated’: How an Abilene native is diversifying the local beauty industry
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Trips to the beauty supply store is a regular occurrence for many. Whether you’re going to pick up a new shampoo or restocking on another hair product, the beauty industry means big business. For people with black or ethnic hair, it can be difficult to find the products you need at […]
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
Weekly Highlight Report for January 31st – February 7th, 2023. 02/03/2023 1:17 a.m SUSPICIOUS PERSON WILL HAIR PARK. While on a random patrol ACUPD contacted a white male sitting in a vehicle inside the park. The male was advised the park was closed and he needed to leave. 02/03/2023...
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
