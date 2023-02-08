ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Chronicle

Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday

The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
CHEHALIS, WA
q13fox.com

Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act

The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Maurice ‘Dick’ Richard Bernier: 1956-2023

Maurice "Dick" Richard Bernier, known as Dick, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home in Elma, Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. As difficult as his passing is to understand, he is in the arms of Jesus in Heaven and we rejoice for him. Dick was a beloved and loving husband,...
ELMA, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’

A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Nellie Lahmann: 1923-2023

Nellie Louise (Futter) Lahmann peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at home in Olympia, Washington. She was five weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Constant) Futter, Nellie was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Sherman County, Oregon. She graduated from Rochester High School and on June 14, 1942, married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lahmann, and raised three sons.
OLYMPIA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Chamber to Hold Business After Hours and Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is a professional service showcase and the chamber is still accepting vendors to participate. Mint City Coffee Roasters is also offering a demonstration...
The Suburban Times

Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building

Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
PUYALLUP, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend

KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
ABERDEEN, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

‘Your Statistics Are Heartbreaking’: County Commissioners Receive Report From Youth Advocacy Center

When a child abuse or neglect allegation is made to local law enforcement, the Youth Advocacy Center (YAC) of Lewis County often steps in to assist. The center is described as a one-stop-shop for children and families who’ve been impacted by a crime. YAC served 162 Lewis County children in 2022, which represents the largest number of annual law enforcement referrals in the agency’s history.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

