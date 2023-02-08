ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Update: City Leaders Respond to Osseo Water Rate Concerns

In response to concerns from residents over the price of Osseo water, City Administrator Riley Grams says the city is undertaking a comprehensive utility rate study to develop a new rate structure that the city believes will be “fair and equitable” for all property owners. Full Statement:. The...
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Report to Council: Hotel Bookings Begin to Rebound

After a pandemic freefall, hotel bookings in the northwest metro are finally starting to rebound. But according to local tourism officials, it may be another year before we see numbers back to where they were. “I don’t believe the corporate travel, corporate events, corporate meetings are going away, they’re just...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Racial equity funds spurred by murder of George Floyd bear fruit

After the police murder of George Floyd and the racial uprising that followed, private foundations and corporations pledged millions to spur economic development in communities of color and rebuild Lake Street in an equitable way. This year, about $100 million’s worth of project tied to those initiatives will open or...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Entrepreneur Competes for $30K Business Prize

It’s Super Bowl weekend, but at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday there was a different kind of competition — one with thousands of dollars on the line. Hy-Vee hosted the competition in its third “OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit” to support businesses owned by women and persons of color.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is Sunday, Feb. 26

The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is on Sunday February 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins. The fair features a wide variety of exhibitors with products and services related to home improvement, including remodeling contractors, architects, landscapers, financial lenders, and more. Golden...
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Food shelves in North Minneapolis report unprecedented number of people in need

MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves and that number is expected to rise, especially in North Minneapolis. The Aldi store was one of only three grocery stores residents can shop on the city's north side, but earlier this week the chain announced it was closing its North Minneapolis location.RELATED: Aldi in North Minneapolis permanently closingThe food shelf at the Camden Collective serves the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis and leaders expect more people will be using its food shelve once the store closes. It opened during the pandemic as a way to help support youth through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender indicted on tax fraud

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County's former Chief Public Defender finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Court documents lay out 17 criminal counts filed against Kassius Orlando Benson, all involving his alleged failure to forward taxes withheld from employees of his law firm to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
PRESCOTT, WI
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms

A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Daily

Metro Transit moving forward with plans for F line rapid transit

Metro Transit is moving forward with plans to upgrade and replace large parts of one of its most popular routes with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will run from downtown Minneapolis to Blaine. The F line will replace parts of Metro Transit’s Route 10, which runs along Central...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy