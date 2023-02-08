Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Update: City Leaders Respond to Osseo Water Rate Concerns
In response to concerns from residents over the price of Osseo water, City Administrator Riley Grams says the city is undertaking a comprehensive utility rate study to develop a new rate structure that the city believes will be “fair and equitable” for all property owners. Full Statement:. The...
ccxmedia.org
Report to Council: Hotel Bookings Begin to Rebound
After a pandemic freefall, hotel bookings in the northwest metro are finally starting to rebound. But according to local tourism officials, it may be another year before we see numbers back to where they were. “I don’t believe the corporate travel, corporate events, corporate meetings are going away, they’re just...
mprnews.org
Racial equity funds spurred by murder of George Floyd bear fruit
After the police murder of George Floyd and the racial uprising that followed, private foundations and corporations pledged millions to spur economic development in communities of color and rebuild Lake Street in an equitable way. This year, about $100 million’s worth of project tied to those initiatives will open or...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Entrepreneur Competes for $30K Business Prize
It’s Super Bowl weekend, but at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday there was a different kind of competition — one with thousands of dollars on the line. Hy-Vee hosted the competition in its third “OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit” to support businesses owned by women and persons of color.
fox9.com
Bell Lofts: After outcry, landlord agrees to return deposits; residents still want investigation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the residents of a condemned North Minneapolis apartment building spoke out against their landlord for a FOX 9 story — alleging he failed to return their deposits and had a long history of ignoring urgent maintenance needs — his property management company emailed tenants a letter Friday saying their deposits would be returned.
ccxmedia.org
West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is Sunday, Feb. 26
The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is on Sunday February 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins. The fair features a wide variety of exhibitors with products and services related to home improvement, including remodeling contractors, architects, landscapers, financial lenders, and more. Golden...
Food shelves in North Minneapolis report unprecedented number of people in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves and that number is expected to rise, especially in North Minneapolis. The Aldi store was one of only three grocery stores residents can shop on the city's north side, but earlier this week the chain announced it was closing its North Minneapolis location.RELATED: Aldi in North Minneapolis permanently closingThe food shelf at the Camden Collective serves the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis and leaders expect more people will be using its food shelve once the store closes. It opened during the pandemic as a way to help support youth through...
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
fox9.com
Sidewalk snow plowing study proposed for Minneapolis, program could be seen by 2027
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A long-held, backbreaking winter chore might not be a concern for Minneapolis residents much longer, as city council members are proposing an analysis to consider how a citywide sidewalk plowing and snow removal program might work. The Minneapolis City Council’s Public Works and Infrastructure Committee will...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender indicted on tax fraud
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County's former Chief Public Defender finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Court documents lay out 17 criminal counts filed against Kassius Orlando Benson, all involving his alleged failure to forward taxes withheld from employees of his law firm to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash
ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
redlakenationnews.com
University of Minnesota says it will return forestry land to Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
The University of Minnesota says it plans to return thousands of acres of forest land that were seized from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa more than a century ago. "This is the right time to talk about repatriation of this land, returning it to Fond du...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
fox9.com
Resource center opens at troubled Minneapolis intersection that's making a transformation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A resource center at one of Minneapolis' most troubled intersections appears to be making a difference as the area with a reputation for violence is starting to make some real progress towards peace. The group "We Push for Peace" has helped to rid the intersection at...
Minnesota Daily
Metro Transit moving forward with plans for F line rapid transit
Metro Transit is moving forward with plans to upgrade and replace large parts of one of its most popular routes with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will run from downtown Minneapolis to Blaine. The F line will replace parts of Metro Transit’s Route 10, which runs along Central...
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
