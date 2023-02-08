Read full article on original website
Chronicle
2A Evergreen Conference All-League Boys Basketball Teams
Led by back-to-back 2A EvCo MVP Luke Brewer, the Tumwater boys basketball team was well-represented on the all-league teams as voted on by league coaches, with Andrew Collins also picking up a first team honor. W.F. West’s Soren Dalan and Tyler Klatush also earned first team praise, and Black Hills'...
Chronicle
T-Birds Roll Early, Roast Spuds
The Tumwater boys basketball team jumped out to a big lead right out of the starting gate, and never let Ridgefield get back in it in a 66-48 district quarterfinal win at home. The Thunderbirds pressed and harried the Spudders early, holding their guests to just 10 first-quarter points while...
Chronicle
‘One Win Away’: Wolves’ Leading Trio Powers Second-Half Surge in District Quarterfinals
TUMWATER — It wasn’t always the prettiest, but it was pure Black Hills. The Wolves took their time to get going in their first-round matchup in the 2A District 4 boys basketball tournament against Woodland, but they hit all of the notes that have made them successful late this season, overcoming a couple rough spots in a 66-59 win.
Chronicle
Beavers Fall to Knights in First District Round
At King’s Way Christian (Vancouver) King’s Way: Hall 2, Tyler 8, Evanson 28, Belefski 10, Duke 12. Tenino: Gonia 19, Snider 2, Schow 23, Burkhardt 2, Feltus 3. Falling behind 11-0, and eventually 18-5 after a quarter, the Tenino boys basketball team couldn’t make up an early deficit in a 60-49 loss to King’s Way Christian on the road Friday night in the first round of the 1A District 4 tournament.
Chronicle
In Focus: Napavine Third-Graders Get a Visit From Western Washington University Basketball Team
The Western Washington University Lady Vikings basketball team, including former Napavine Tigers standout Molly Olson, made a pit stop in Napavine on Wednesday afternoon for lunch. The Vikings are headed to Western Oregon to play on Thursday night. They were joined for lunch by the Napavine girls third grade basketball team. The Vikings are No. 1 in the GNAC and ranked No. 9 nationally.
New Dawg Report: Ralen Goforth
The Huskies got a fun, hard hitting linebacker in the USC transfer
Tri-City Herald
No fans allowed at basketball game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula Friday night
Fans aren’t allowed at the Friday girls’ basketball game at Peninsula High School. Peninsula High School and Gig Harbor High School will still play each other in a rivalry game, but it will be on a closed PHS campus without spectators, according to a news release from the Peninsula School District Thursday.
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor Talks About City’s Growing Pains, Future at Chehalis Basin Board Meeting
As Centralia continues to grow, Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston talked about a number of issues revolving around that growth — including poverty levels and flood prevention plans — during the Chehalis Basin Board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Smith Johnston explained that while she didn’t speak for...
Chronicle
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
Crawfish Chef Will Soon Open Its Fourth & Fifth Locations
North Seattle location will won't be the newest long as a location in Bellevue is also in the works.
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
secretseattle.co
The Top 12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Seattle
They do exist! Even though Seattle has a well-earned reputation for going casual, there are quite a few fantastic restaurants that are so romantic you’ll feel inspired to wear your best dress or shirt (or at least a freshly-ironed one). When putting together this list, we considered a few different metrics that make a meal out memorably romantic: flattering mood lighting and beautiful decor, the ambiance, good service and an overall elevated dining experience, and of course, top-tier food and drink. Every Seattle restaurant on this list checks those boxes, so you can feel confident taking your date there—that is, if you can get a reservation.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Chehalis School District Has a Math Problem With Reduced Instructional Time
The Chehalis School District and the Chehalis Education Association (or CEA, the teachers’ union) have a math problem. They think they’ll get more achievement from students by subtracting 90 minutes of instructional time per week for the next three years. This plan does not adhere to RCW 28A.150.220, Basic education — minimum instructional requirements, specifying 1,000 hours of instruction for grades K-8 and 1,080 hours for 9-12.
Washington State Patrol to have extra patrols looking for impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday
The Mobile Impaired Driving Unit — a 36-foot motorhome that serves as a “full service police station on wheels," according to WSP — will be used to help process suspected impaired drivers who are arrested.
KXRO.com
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
OnlyInYourState
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet
Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
