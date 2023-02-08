Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
Proposed bill would allocate $20 million in one-time funding for public safety, staffing law enforcement
Delaware’s House of Representatives is considering a bill proposing a $20 million one-time grant program for public safety. House Bill 39 would establish the Expanded Protection for Our Communities and Homes Grant Program, giving the Department of Safety and Homeland Security $20 million in state funding to distribute to more than 50 state, county, municipal, and university law enforcement agencies designated in the bill.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware House bill looks to aid police recruitment, public safety
A Bi-Partisan bill in the Delaware House of Representatives is seeking to pump $20 million to Delaware's police agencies to help with recruitment and enforcement. House Bill 39 would create the Expanded Protection for Our Communities and Homes (EPOCH) Grand Program, with the money being distributed to 50 various police agencies throughout Delaware.
How gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
delawarepublic.org
DSCYF aims to hire additional staff for youth crisis center
Delaware’s Department of Services for Children, Youth and Families has requested state funding to add support staff for children in their crisis beds, but the agency is already struggling to retain front-line staff. About a quarter of positions within the Kids Department are currently vacant; practically every branch of...
WMDT.com
AAA Mid-Atlantic testifies in support of HB 208
MARYLAND – AAA is pushing to create safer roadways across the state of Maryland. The traffic safety organization recently testified in support of House Bill 208, legislation that would increase the penalties for those who participate in illegal racing. It also places a statewide ban on exhibition driving on the highway or private property. The organization says in 2020 there were 11,258 fatalities in crashes where at least one driver was speeding.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Housing Authority requests additional funding for affordable housing initiatives
The Delaware State Housing Authority presented a request for an additional $8 million in for rental assistance and affordable housing development programs before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee on Thursday. The funding would supplement Gov. John Carney’s proposed $101 million in spending on affordable housing initiatives in 2024 —...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
WGMD Radio
Potential Legislation to Benefit Certain People in Delaware Who Pay Realty Transfer Tax Bill
Delaware has the highest real estate transfer tax in the nation at 4%. If you sell or buy a house for $250,000, the tax bill on that alone is $10,000. One bill that Delaware State Representative Bryan Shupe is sponsoring would target people in Delaware who need help–and tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about who specifically would benefit….
JFC: Department of Correction focuses on hiring more officers
S Staff retention in Delaware’s prison system was an important issue at Wednesday’s Joint Finance Committee budget hearing. Monroe Hudson, the commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, told Sen. Laura Sturgeon, a Democrat who represents the Greenville area, that he thinks the department has made progress since 2017. It now has 2,647 full-time employees, the most since at least ... Read More
WMDT.com
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.
DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
WTOP
‘Bait and switch?’ New bills aim to make Md. gas station signs more transparent
A hearing will be held in the Maryland Senate Thursday on a bill that’s meant to make sure consumers pay for gasoline at the rate shown on signs towering over gas stations. Marylanders may have found that the price of gasoline listed outside is cheaper than what they actually pay at the pump, that’s because the state requires gas stations to post the lowest price of regular gas.
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
Atlas Obscura
Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point
Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Official Delaware State Insect
One of the Mid-Atlantic region’s tiniest states, which is frequently disregarded in favor of its more well-known neighbors, yet delivers a powerful punch because of its stunning sandy beaches, picture-perfect landscape, and magnificent river. It even boldly refers to itself as the “Small Wonder,” and for good reason—the 96-mile-long...
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Delaware 3rd on list of most-relaxed states
Delaware is the third most-relaxed state, based on how often residents Google for various terms related to sleep – or its lack. Hush., a bedding and mattress brand in Canada, used Google Trends to discover the level of interest in nine search terms: sleep anxiety, how to sleep better, insomnia, why can’t I sleep, sleep remedies, sounds for sleep, weighted ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
But if Pennsylvania's favorite furry weatherman Punxsutawney Phil is to be believed, we have a few weeks to go before the warmer temperatures and the longer days are upon us. There are several items on the events calendar over the next couple of weeks worthy of your consideration, however, including the annual Seaside Boat Show in Ocean City next weekend.
delawarepublic.org
10 small businesses awarded EDGE grants
Ten more small businesses were awarded EDGE grants through the Division of Small Business Wednesday. One of those businesses is Rail Haus, a beer garden slated to open later this year in Dover. Co-owner Donny Legans says they aim to be the first year-round beer garden in the state, filling what he thinks is a missing piece in the state’s capital..
Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898
Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0