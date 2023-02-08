Student detained at a middle school in Muskegon after calling in threat

According to a letter from the superintendent, one Muskegon student has been "turned over to local authorities" after calling in a threat on a personal cellphone.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Nielsen informed the community that a student called Orchard View Middle School office with a threat.

The student was identified and detained, and a risk assessment was immediately launched.

While the threat was not found credible, Nielsen said local authorities are now handling the situation in conjunction with the juvenile court system.

"Please take some time this evening to have a conversation with your children about these serious situations," said the superintendent, who also emphasized the consequences of these threats.

In the letter, which was shared to the school's Facebook page on Wednesday, Neilson said that "situations similar to this have resulted in suspension, expulsion, and even prosecution."