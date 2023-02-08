ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Chronicle

Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Tenino Man

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Tenino man Ezra West, whose body was found in a west Olympia cul de sac. Paul Bourgault, 41, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on suspicion of second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage

Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
BELLEVUE, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Two shot during drug dispute in Tulum hostel

Tulum, Q.R. — Two people were shot early Friday morning during a confrontation on the roof of a Tulum hostel. Police were called to the hostel around 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of two shootings. According to preliminary information, a group from the hostel were partying on the third...
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
TACOMA, WA
lhsledger.org

Man that Attempted to Abduct a Barista through a Drive-Through Pleads not Guilty

Recently in Auburn, a man attempted to abduct a barista through a drive-through. There is camera footage showing the barista returning change to the man, but then the man grabbing the barista by the wrist and trying to pull her through the drive-through window. The victim said that the man asked for change so that he could leave her a tip, and she reached out to give it to him. The man is then seen reaching for a “closed loop black color zip tie”, then later he tried to loop the zip tie around the victim’s head while grabbing onto the worker’s hand, trying to pull her outside of the window. Thankfully the suspect barely missed and lost his grip. The barista pulled back quickly and shut her window. The man drove off quickly right after.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Two Men Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Garage, Selling Stolen Property Arrested

Two men accused of breaking into a detached garage on a Centralia property on Wednesday are now facing theft and burglary charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The two co-defendants, Tyler M. Lindstrom, 38, and Jacob S. Lindstrom, 40, both of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after law enforcement connected them to a burglary that occurred in Centralia on Monday, Feb. 6.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire

SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
SEATTLE, WA

