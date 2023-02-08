Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Tenino Man
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Tenino man Ezra West, whose body was found in a west Olympia cul de sac. Paul Bourgault, 41, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on suspicion of second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Knife Over Tossed Food
A Chehalis man is facing felony harassment and assault charges for allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife about an hour after he was sentenced on an unrelated case in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday. The defendant, Byron R. Taylor Jr., 29, is accused of arming himself with a...
Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property
Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. “When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K For Man Found With Fentanyl, Meth and Heroin During Traffic Stop Near Napavine
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Tacoma man who was reportedly found with a significant amount of fentanyl, meth and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop near Napavine on Tuesday. A Napavine police officer pulled the vehicle over near the Exit 72 on-ramp to Interstate 5...
riviera-maya-news.com
Two shot during drug dispute in Tulum hostel
Tulum, Q.R. — Two people were shot early Friday morning during a confrontation on the roof of a Tulum hostel. Police were called to the hostel around 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of two shootings. According to preliminary information, a group from the hostel were partying on the third...
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Suspect Strikes Police Vehicle; Assault; Criminal Impersonation; Theft
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Kresky Avenue at 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 8. • A Centralia man was cited for stealing alcohol from a store in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and leaving in a vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.
lhsledger.org
Man that Attempted to Abduct a Barista through a Drive-Through Pleads not Guilty
Recently in Auburn, a man attempted to abduct a barista through a drive-through. There is camera footage showing the barista returning change to the man, but then the man grabbing the barista by the wrist and trying to pull her through the drive-through window. The victim said that the man asked for change so that he could leave her a tip, and she reached out to give it to him. The man is then seen reaching for a “closed loop black color zip tie”, then later he tried to loop the zip tie around the victim’s head while grabbing onto the worker’s hand, trying to pull her outside of the window. Thankfully the suspect barely missed and lost his grip. The barista pulled back quickly and shut her window. The man drove off quickly right after.
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
Chronicle
Tenino Man Identified as Person Found Dead With Gunshot Wound in West Olympia
A man who was found dead near the Olympia Auto Mall on Jan. 26 has been identified. Ezra West, a 33-year-old man from Tenino, died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian Thursday. He called West's manner of death a homicide. Detectives with the...
Chronicle
Two Men Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Garage, Selling Stolen Property Arrested
Two men accused of breaking into a detached garage on a Centralia property on Wednesday are now facing theft and burglary charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The two co-defendants, Tyler M. Lindstrom, 38, and Jacob S. Lindstrom, 40, both of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after law enforcement connected them to a burglary that occurred in Centralia on Monday, Feb. 6.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $1,000 in Groceries, Driving Over Spike Strip
A man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from a Centralia grocery store and then fleeing from officers, continuing to drive after a spike strip deflated his vehicle’s tires, in January has been arrested on a $25,000 warrant. The man, identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as...
q13fox.com
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire
SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for women present at deadly mail theft incident, may be with another wanted felon
TACOMA, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities. Detectives say...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
Family seeks justice after woman killed in crash involving forklift driver suspected of DUI
The 27-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a forklift on Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street in Seattle has been identified by her family as Jessica Valdez.
