Wichita Falls, TX

Man arrested for DUI after crash on highway

By Courtney Delaney
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after crashing his vehicle into a concrete barrier with three other passengers inside.

Marcelo Serrano bonded out of the Wichita County Jail Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on a DWI charge and a $25,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to the 200 block of Central Freeway for an accident just after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Wichita Falls Police discovered an Infiniti up against a concrete barrier with damage to the entire front.

The officer also found four men around the car, walking in what the officer described as a daze and with slight scrapes on their heads and arms, receiving medical attention.

When asked who was driving the car before the wreck, all pointed their finger at serrano and serrano raised his hand.

The officer conducted field sobriety tests on Serrano and believed him to be intoxicated.

A blood sample was taken at the hospital and officers also found several opened beer bottles lying on the floorboard of the vehicle.

