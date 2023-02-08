Read full article on original website
Woman With The World’s Largest Feet Finally Can Wear High Heels — Thanks To This Chicago Boutique
WEST TOWN — Tanya Herbert had never been able to fit into any women’s shoes, let alone ones that were stylish and comfortable. Herbert is 6-foot-9 and has size 18 feet, and until recently she was forced to wear shoes designed for men that she ordered online. “I...
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned Store
Since August 31, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused over 1,500 migrants to the City of Chicago. Then Colorado also bussed migrants to the city. The City is supporting about 5,000 migrants from the two states. Because of this, Chicago has struggled to handle supporting the migrants who arrived.
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced Customers
Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and is a community staple in many places. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr) The retailer offers reliable low prices, making it a popular spot for people to do their weekly grocery shopping. However, the company has recently announced that it will be closing multiple stores, starting from 17th February. This news has come as a disappointment to many local communities who are worried about the impact of the closures.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Man shot four times while walking on sidewalk in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot four times while walking along a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The victim, 32, was walking along South Edbrooke near East 107th in Roseland around 12:25 when a gray car stopped and someone inside opened fire. He was shot twice in the left...
fox32chicago.com
Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked
CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
fox32chicago.com
Carjackers steal car in broad daylight in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, crash car short time later
CHICAGO - Two carjackers stole a car in broad daylight in Chicago on Saturday, but they did not get far. Police said that around 2:30 p.m., the 53-year-old victim was walking to his own car along South Vanderpoel near 92nd in Beverly when two guys jumped out of another car. The men pulled out guns and carjacked him.
blockclubchicago.org
A Robot Can Serve You A Jerk Chicken Pop Tart When Oooh Wee It Is Opens Next Month In Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — From jerk eggrolls to jerk tacos to jerk Philly cheesesteaks, Chicagoans prove time and time again they can, and will, jerk any food item in existence. The mad scientists at Oooh Wee It Is will continue that legacy when the soul food restaurant opens next month in Hyde Park with jerk chicken Pop-Tarts on the menu.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three Stores
Sad news for Walmart shoppers in Chicago today with the announcement that three stores in Chicago will be closing next week. It comes on the back of several stores closing across the United States due to underperformance.
fox26houston.com
Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming
HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Posen police searching for 2 people who hijacked BMW during test drive at dealership
The vehicle had a dealer plate of #DL1364AV, police said.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado
LITTLE VILLAGE — PAWS Chicago Medical Center has taken in nearly three dozen dogs from a Texas shelter that was damaged during a tornado late last month. Thirty-three puppies and dogs arrived late Monday night at the Little Village-based veterinary clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. The pooches are six weeks to about 3 years old, are a mix of breeds and have ranging medical conditions, PAWS staff said.
