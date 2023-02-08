Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Adorne Medical Aesthetics in Chehalis to Hold Ribbon Cutting With Chamber of Commerce Celebrating Expansion
Adorne Medical Aesthetics will celebrate its new facility and service expansion with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be done in partnership with the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce and will take place at 2530 NE Kresky Ave., Suite C, in Chehalis. Owners Krystal...
Chronicle
Chamber to Hold Business After Hours and Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is a professional service showcase and the chamber is still accepting vendors to participate. Mint City Coffee Roasters is also offering a demonstration...
Chronicle
Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday
The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
Mount Vernon seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A tax on meals for senior citizens is on the table in Olympia right now. The tax treats retirement home kitchens like restaurants -- a move that could cost seniors hundreds of dollars every year -- and possibly have even starker consequences. Mealtime at Mount...
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor Talks About City’s Growing Pains, Future at Chehalis Basin Board Meeting
As Centralia continues to grow, Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston talked about a number of issues revolving around that growth — including poverty levels and flood prevention plans — during the Chehalis Basin Board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Smith Johnston explained that while she didn’t speak for...
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor and Port Commissioner Bring Back Program to Aid First-Time Candidates
Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston and Port of Centralia Commissioner Julie Shaffley have organized the Learn Run Serve program’s return to aid first-time candidates interested in learning about running for office. It’s the third year the program has been provided. “Local government has the most direct connection to...
thejoltnews.com
Repairs for fire-damaged Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, Tumwater fast-tracks renovations
Repairs for the Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, according to Chuck Denney, Tumwater’s Park and Recreation director. The early 20th-century structure, which was formerly called Henderson House Museum, was intentionally set on fire by a transient man on January 21. To expedite the repairs needed...
Chronicle
‘Your Statistics Are Heartbreaking’: County Commissioners Receive Report From Youth Advocacy Center
When a child abuse or neglect allegation is made to local law enforcement, the Youth Advocacy Center (YAC) of Lewis County often steps in to assist. The center is described as a one-stop-shop for children and families who’ve been impacted by a crime. YAC served 162 Lewis County children in 2022, which represents the largest number of annual law enforcement referrals in the agency’s history.
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
Chronicle
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Remembering When Chehalis Made Life Magazine
You may have noticed that the world seems to be a bit crazy these days. Some problems are new, others shouldn't surprise us. Take prejudice and hatred for example. It's been demonstrated that it isn't all that difficult to acquire a following of sympathizers: All one needs to do is identify a group of people and make a public show of hating them and fellow disciples will begin to gather around.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
