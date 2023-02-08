ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Chronicle

Chamber to Hold Business After Hours and Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is a professional service showcase and the chamber is still accepting vendors to participate. Mint City Coffee Roasters is also offering a demonstration...
Chronicle

Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday

The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’

A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend

KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
ABERDEEN, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

‘Your Statistics Are Heartbreaking’: County Commissioners Receive Report From Youth Advocacy Center

When a child abuse or neglect allegation is made to local law enforcement, the Youth Advocacy Center (YAC) of Lewis County often steps in to assist. The center is described as a one-stop-shop for children and families who’ve been impacted by a crime. YAC served 162 Lewis County children in 2022, which represents the largest number of annual law enforcement referrals in the agency’s history.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Bill Moeller Commentary: Remembering When Chehalis Made Life Magazine

You may have noticed that the world seems to be a bit crazy these days. Some problems are new, others shouldn't surprise us. Take prejudice and hatred for example. It's been demonstrated that it isn't all that difficult to acquire a following of sympathizers: All one needs to do is identify a group of people and make a public show of hating them and fellow disciples will begin to gather around.
CHEHALIS, WA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE

