14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man with a felony warrant for robbery on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gum Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for stealing a firearm. Authorities say...
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested for drug possession after running from police Saturday. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a shots fired run around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say callers stated...
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
wevv.com
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
vincennespbs.org
Police close road in search of suspect who wasn’t there
A portion of Main Street in Petersburg was shut down Thursday as police conducted an investigation. Petersburg police say it all started Thursday morning when they were told of an incident involving neglect of an infant. They conducted a welfare check due to complaints of alleged drug use and domestic...
14news.com
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
How to Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip in Evansville and Vanderburgh County
For many years, Evansville and Vanderburgh County residents had the WeTip Hotline which allowed residents who had information on a crime to report it anonymously. The service was recently canceled by new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers in a cost-cutting move. However, there are still ways residents can report a tip without law enforcement knowing who they are.
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
14news.com
ISP: Authorities searching for man after barricading himself in Pike Co. home
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are now looking for a man who state troopers say barricaded himself inside a home on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police was urging people to avoid an area of State Road 57 in Pike County. Troopers say it was between State...
wevv.com
Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child
An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were contacted on Thursday about...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in months-long theft, burglary investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve made some arrests in a months-long investigation into several connected burglaries and thefts. The sheriff’s office says it started in May of last year. Authorities found stolen items at 28-year-old Nicholas Small’s home on Tamarack Road....
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
city-countyobserver.com
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
14news.com
EPD: Driver jumps from moving vehicle during traffic stop
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say they spotted him driving a stolen vehicle. The Evansville Police Department says that happened Wednesday night. Officers say when they spotted the stolen car they attempted to pull the driver over. They say the driver kept driving and then...
