Oak Park, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling

TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
TROY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
LIVONIA, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
SOUTHGATE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit mayor releases proposed plan for $156M budget surplus

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan submitted a spending plan for a $156 million budget surplus on Thursday. It now moves to the Detroit City Council for approval. According to the mayor's office, he plans to spend the money replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous buildings and trees, updating transportation infrastructure and more.
DETROIT, MI

