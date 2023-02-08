Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling
TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
Cass Tech High School students launch clothing companies while still in school
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the month of February, we wanted to share a Black History Month story with you. Today we wanted to shine the spotlight on two young African American students in Detroit starting their own clothing companies while still in high school. Demetrious Yancy and Joshua...
Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to reading and Black History Month
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s time to hear what you, our viewers, have to say. Our Channel 7 editorial talking about the importance of reading for young people prompted this reaction. Shelly Winfrey said:. “Amen! I couldn’t have put it any better. If we don’t invest our time now...
Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
Local nonprofit works to keep food out of landfills, on kitchen tables
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit is working to keep food out of landfills and on tables of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Make Food Not Waste was established in 2017. The environmental organizations' works with professional chefs to turn food materials that would otherwise be thrown out into gourmet meals.
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday
LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.
Costume helps 5-year-old Westland boy fight cancer with superpower strength
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Video recorded just months ago shows 5-year-old Grayson Johnson of Westland full of energy as he plays flag football. Then, in November, his mom Alyssa Johnson says he started tiring easily. “And coming home from school exhausted. I thought he has to be fighting some...
Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom
HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day. The incident...
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.
Detroiters debate spending surplus money on the People Mover
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “It’s about 1 pm, we are jumping on the People Mover to get a sense of what it's like and see if anyone else is riding it too,” explained WXYZ’s Brian Abel. The People Mover views of Detroit are unmatched, but it...
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
(WXYZ) — Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza. Also, did you know that Thursday, June 23, the country celebrates the delicious square pizza...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
'Everybody loved Shep.' Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
(WXYZ) — As we continue our Black History Month coverage throughout the month of February, we're shining a light on the people and places that make metro Detroit special. In Highland Park, there is a small business that has been a constant since the 1940s: Shep's Barber Shop. “It’s...
Police believe drivers were intentionally hit by chunks of ice in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — Police are warning drivers to beware of falling ice hitting cars. According to police, drivers are being targeted while driving and these scary close calls are costing them up to $3,500. Police say at least five people reported chunks of ice falling on their...
Video shows ice chunk flying toward vehicle; another victim speaks
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Oakland County released a video showing an ice chunk being thrown from one vehicle toward another vehicle. 7 Action News first reported on multiple "ice throwing" incidents in Oakland County Thursday night. The incidents occurred Feb. 3 from 8:30 p.m. to around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff's department.
14-year-old girl missing since 2021 found in closet of Port Huron home
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles...
Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame. Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially...
Detroit mayor releases proposed plan for $156M budget surplus
(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan submitted a spending plan for a $156 million budget surplus on Thursday. It now moves to the Detroit City Council for approval. According to the mayor's office, he plans to spend the money replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous buildings and trees, updating transportation infrastructure and more.
