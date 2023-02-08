Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and Willow Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. After the crash, a fire started at the front of the bus.

A teenager walking his dog witnessed the incident happen and immediately called 911.

‘I was just on my phone and then I look up and I was like how is this happening, this can’t be real,” he said.

“The guy that was on the motorcycle, he just fell off the motorcycle and he went under the bus. and the motorcycle followed… then it was like this big flame.” he continued.

PGPD confirmed the three students and the driver who were on board the bus got off themselves. The students were reunited with their parents.

“[If there were more students on the bus] it could have been a lot worse than what it is. Even though kids and the bus driver are safe, we still have someone who lost their life. So it’s a very unfortunate situation,” said Corporal Erik Marsh with PGPD.

Police said they are still early in the investigation, and they have not released any information regarding the driver of the motorcycle. They’re asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to contact crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.

