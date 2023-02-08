ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’

A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Maurice ‘Dick’ Richard Bernier: 1956-2023

Maurice "Dick" Richard Bernier, known as Dick, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home in Elma, Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. As difficult as his passing is to understand, he is in the arms of Jesus in Heaven and we rejoice for him. Dick was a beloved and loving husband,...
ELMA, WA
Chronicle

Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday

The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis

Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
CHEHALIS, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo

Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act

The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
OLYMPIA, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson

Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Chamber to Hold Business After Hours and Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is a professional service showcase and the chamber is still accepting vendors to participate. Mint City Coffee Roasters is also offering a demonstration...
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Nellie Lahmann: 1923-2023

Nellie Louise (Futter) Lahmann peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at home in Olympia, Washington. She was five weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Constant) Futter, Nellie was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Sherman County, Oregon. She graduated from Rochester High School and on June 14, 1942, married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lahmann, and raised three sons.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend

KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Columbian White-Tailed Deer Make Gains, But Still Face Threats, Challenges

Columbian white-tailed deer, a species that lives among the Columbia River lowlands and floodplains in Southwest Washington, are no longer considered endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deer's down-listing from endangered to threatened followed a recent population study that found the risk of the species facing...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE

