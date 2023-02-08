Read full article on original website
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Maurice ‘Dick’ Richard Bernier: 1956-2023
Maurice "Dick" Richard Bernier, known as Dick, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home in Elma, Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. As difficult as his passing is to understand, he is in the arms of Jesus in Heaven and we rejoice for him. Dick was a beloved and loving husband,...
Chronicle
Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday
The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
Chronicle
Adorne Medical Aesthetics in Chehalis to Hold Ribbon Cutting With Chamber of Commerce Celebrating Expansion
Adorne Medical Aesthetics will celebrate its new facility and service expansion with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be done in partnership with the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce and will take place at 2530 NE Kresky Ave., Suite C, in Chehalis. Owners Krystal...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis
Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
Tacoma Daily Index
Welcome to Tacoma’s 6th Avenue WinCo
Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is a street/region/neighborhood/cluster of neighborhoods like no other in Tacoma. Few cities have a single street as varied as Tacoma’s 6th Avenue. The Index has explored 6th Avenue before; here and here, among other places. And, true to form, Tacoma’s 6th Avenue is changing again....
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
q13fox.com
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act
The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: Stunt Comedy, River Films and More Opportunities to Emerge
I think America is still in a post-Covid wallflower phase, and it’s time to shake it off. We’ve gotten out of the habit of getting together. We’ve lost the momentum of community life. I see it coming back in some areas, like sporting events, but I think...
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
Chronicle
Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson
Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
Chronicle
Chamber to Hold Business After Hours and Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event at Mint City Coffee Roasters on Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is a professional service showcase and the chamber is still accepting vendors to participate. Mint City Coffee Roasters is also offering a demonstration...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nellie Lahmann: 1923-2023
Nellie Louise (Futter) Lahmann peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at home in Olympia, Washington. She was five weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Constant) Futter, Nellie was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Sherman County, Oregon. She graduated from Rochester High School and on June 14, 1942, married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lahmann, and raised three sons.
Chronicle
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor Talks About City’s Growing Pains, Future at Chehalis Basin Board Meeting
As Centralia continues to grow, Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston talked about a number of issues revolving around that growth — including poverty levels and flood prevention plans — during the Chehalis Basin Board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Smith Johnston explained that while she didn’t speak for...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K prize to food bank
The grocery store in Washington state that sold the winning $754.6 Powerball ticket in Monday’s drawing donated its $50,000 bonus check to an area food bank.
Chronicle
Columbian White-Tailed Deer Make Gains, But Still Face Threats, Challenges
Columbian white-tailed deer, a species that lives among the Columbia River lowlands and floodplains in Southwest Washington, are no longer considered endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deer's down-listing from endangered to threatened followed a recent population study that found the risk of the species facing...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
