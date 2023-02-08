With Super Bowl LVII this weekend, the FOX23 Severe Weather Team decided to take a lookback at some of the weather extremes from the past 56 years. The coldest Super Bowl with an outdoor stadium was in 1972 in New Orleans. It was 39 degrees when the Dallas Cowboys took on the Miami Dolphins and beat them. The coldest Super Bowl with an indoor stadium was in 2018 in Minneapolis. It was 2 degrees outside with a wind chill of -14 degrees! The Philadelphia Eagles took home the win against the New England Patriots in this game.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO