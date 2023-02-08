ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Super Bowl LVII: A lookback at extreme weather events on Game Day

With Super Bowl LVII this weekend, the FOX23 Severe Weather Team decided to take a lookback at some of the weather extremes from the past 56 years. The coldest Super Bowl with an outdoor stadium was in 1972 in New Orleans. It was 39 degrees when the Dallas Cowboys took on the Miami Dolphins and beat them. The coldest Super Bowl with an indoor stadium was in 2018 in Minneapolis. It was 2 degrees outside with a wind chill of -14 degrees! The Philadelphia Eagles took home the win against the New England Patriots in this game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Super Bowl watch party raisies money for St. Jude

TULSA, Okla. — Slo Ride Tavern has been hosting Kansas City Chiefs watch parties in Brookside all season. Co-owner Sean Welborn said they partnered with St. Jude to help raise money for cancer research and treatment for children. “This is our third season. It’s gotten bigger every year. Obviously,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy