Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Man Wandering Missoula Apartments Gets Caught With Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl pills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is sentenced to prison after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills locally. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty last October after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death. Odman is sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula County Attorney Pens New Book on Prosecutor Trauma

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Not Watching The Big Game, Plenty To Do In Missoula

Not everyone likes to watch the Super Bowl. For a variety of reasons. Maybe your team didn't make the big game and you have no interest in teams that aren't from our neck of the woods. If you have no interest in the game coming up this weekend, there is ample opportunity for you to enjoy plenty of other activities on a Sunday in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
