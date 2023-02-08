Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Wandering Missoula Apartments Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: More and More Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine less than last week, but still higher than their weekly average. Mac Bloom is the Lead Attorney of the Major Crimes Unit and he said a lot of the cases this week involved drugs and violence.
Missoula Area Officers Praised for Dedication, Faith and Service
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl pills
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man is sentenced to prison after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills locally. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty last October after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death. Odman is sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
KULR8
Missoula fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 46 months in prison after investigation of overdose death
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Missoula County Attorney Pens New Book on Prosecutor Trauma
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Missoula City and County Join to Monitor Urban Avalanche Risk
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the deadly urban avalanche of 2014, Missoula City and County governments have joined together to name February as ‘Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month’. On the KGVO City Talk segment of Talk Back on Friday, the live in-studio guests were Adriane Beck, Director...
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
Missoula Superintendent Search Continues at No Extra Charge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees chose to pass on all three finalists for the vacant position of Missoula County Superintendent of Public Schools. Following up on the next steps to find a new Superintendent, KGVO News reached out to...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying! New Montana Film Hits Home For Many
"The Year of The Dog" is a new, inspiring film that will be playing soon at our own Missoula Roxy Theatre. It was filmed in Montana, and it's benefiting our local animal shelter. It's always a bit refreshing to learn about films that feature Montana and are actually filmed in...
Not Watching The Big Game, Plenty To Do In Missoula
Not everyone likes to watch the Super Bowl. For a variety of reasons. Maybe your team didn't make the big game and you have no interest in teams that aren't from our neck of the woods. If you have no interest in the game coming up this weekend, there is ample opportunity for you to enjoy plenty of other activities on a Sunday in Missoula.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5