Vinita, OK

KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Man arrested for kidnapping ex-wife

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for kidnapping his ex-wife, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called investigate a missing person near E. 21st and S. Memorial Dr., where family members of victim had found the victim’s phone.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Deputies searching for person who shot dogs in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a woman claiming her two dogs had been shot and killed in her backyard on Sunday night. The woman had two dogs, a five-year-old German Shepherd and a two-year-old Golden Retriever. She told deputies she let the...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Four inmates charged with setting fire to the Ottawa County jail

TULSA – Four Ottawa County inmates are charged in federal court with setting fires inside the Ottawa County jail. Justin Randall Gering, 29, of Fairland and Tyler Levi Tavis, 22, of Miami, were indicted by a federal grand jury, on arson charges for the fire that was set on Dec. 23.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body pulled from east Tulsa creek

TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three hospitalized after head-on collision in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in midtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 3:00 p.m., they responded to a car crash involving two vehicles near 21st and Yale. According to TPD, a white Ford 150 left the inside...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

1 shot near 61st and Riverside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting near 61st and Riverside on Saturday night. TPD said an apartment in the area was shot at in a targeted incident. Of the four people in the apartment, one person was shot. TPD said that person was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

