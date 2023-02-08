Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested for kidnapping ex-wife
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for kidnapping his ex-wife, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, they were called investigate a missing person near E. 21st and S. Memorial Dr., where family members of victim had found the victim’s phone.
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
okcfox.com
'A sickening, cowardice act': WCSO investigating after two dogs shot to death in backyard
Sheriff: 2 dogs shot to death at home; search for suspect ongoing
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect
Body Pulled From Tulsa Creek By Authorities, Investigation Underway
KOKI FOX 23
Deputies searching for person who shot dogs in Wagoner County
fourstateshomepage.com
Four inmates charged with setting fire to the Ottawa County jail
TULSA – Four Ottawa County inmates are charged in federal court with setting fires inside the Ottawa County jail. Justin Randall Gering, 29, of Fairland and Tyler Levi Tavis, 22, of Miami, were indicted by a federal grand jury, on arson charges for the fire that was set on Dec. 23.
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
KOKI FOX 23
Body pulled from east Tulsa creek
TULSA, Okla. — A body has been pulled from an east Tulsa creek, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said at around 2 p.m. they were called out to a creek near E. 31st St. and S. Mingo Rd. about a body in the creek. According to...
Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains
KRMG
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
KRMG
Woman searching for lost cat comes across human remains in west Tulsa
KOKI FOX 23
Three hospitalized after head-on collision in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in midtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 3:00 p.m., they responded to a car crash involving two vehicles near 21st and Yale. According to TPD, a white Ford 150 left the inside...
KOKI FOX 23
1 shot near 61st and Riverside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting near 61st and Riverside on Saturday night. TPD said an apartment in the area was shot at in a targeted incident. Of the four people in the apartment, one person was shot. TPD said that person was...
News On 6
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Kait 8
Police: 2 arrested for trying to sell stolen Christmas decorations, lawn ornaments on eBay
TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma authorities said two suspects were arrested after they were caught trying to sell stolen goods on eBay. The Tulsa Police Department said they received reports of multiple larcenies in December. The victims reportedly told police various things were stolen, including Christmas decorations and a...
