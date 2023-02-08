ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments. For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load. “Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer...
POOLE, KY
14news.com

Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Parkway ramps to close for days

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive along the Audubon Parkway, here’s something you need to know about. Transportation officials say crews will be shutting down two ramps on the freeway in order to repair damaged concrete. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start on Tuesday, February 14 on the eastbound on-ramp at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

State Fire Marshal asking public for info on Owensville Funeral Home fire

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking the public for information related to the Owensville funeral home fire that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. [Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home]. They say Owensville Fire Department crews responded just after 12:23 a.m....
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man with a felony warrant for robbery on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gum Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for stealing a firearm. Authorities say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes House Fire on State St.

The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

150-year-old southern Indiana funeral home collapses after fire

OWENSVILLE, Ind. — A funeral home that has been standing for nearly 150 years has collapsed after a fire tore through the brick building’s second floor. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred early Sunday at the Holder Funeral Home located in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Owensville. Owensville […]
OWENSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY

