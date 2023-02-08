Read full article on original website
14news.com
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
14news.com
Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments. For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load. “Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
Audubon Parkway ramps to close for days
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive along the Audubon Parkway, here’s something you need to know about. Transportation officials say crews will be shutting down two ramps on the freeway in order to repair damaged concrete. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start on Tuesday, February 14 on the eastbound on-ramp at […]
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
14news.com
State Fire Marshal asking public for info on Owensville Funeral Home fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking the public for information related to the Owensville funeral home fire that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5. [Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home]. They say Owensville Fire Department crews responded just after 12:23 a.m....
Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident causes delays on Green River Road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road due to a traffic accident in the area. Two vehicles were involved in the incident. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
14news.com
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
14news.com
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
14news.com
Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
Emergency crews respond after tree falls on Evansville home
Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday after a tree fell on a house.
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man with a felony warrant for robbery on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gum Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for stealing a firearm. Authorities say...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
150-year-old southern Indiana funeral home collapses after fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. — A funeral home that has been standing for nearly 150 years has collapsed after a fire tore through the brick building’s second floor. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred early Sunday at the Holder Funeral Home located in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Owensville. Owensville […]
14news.com
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
