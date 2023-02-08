ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 7

Maryland Reporter

House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy

Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
MARYLAND STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar

The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
MARYLAND STATE
WALB 10

Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Washington

‘We're Still Here': Supporters of Maryland Bill Try Again to Close Loophole in DUI Law

A group of Maryland families and lawmakers renewed their push Wednesday to close a loophole in a state DUI law. Noah's Law, named after Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, requires people convicted of DUI to get an ignition interlock device. However, drivers who have received probation before judgment, or PBJ, can avoid getting a device because PBJ does not result in a conviction.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law"

The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville with the latest on "Noah's Law."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Package of abortion bills in Maryland includes constitutional amendment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A who's who of Maryland Democratic leaders stood Thursday in solidarity behind a package of four bills designed to protect a woman's right to choose. The bill that would have the most impact, House Bill 705, asks voters by referendum to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school

A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Va. Attorney General suing the ATF over 'unconstitutional' pistol brace regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that he is joining forces with 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the ATF is overstepping its bounds and violating Virginia's constitutional rights.
VIRGINIA STATE

