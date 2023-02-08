Read full article on original website
House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy
Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Republicans introduce package of crime bills to address repeat violent offenders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender,...
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore, elected officials announce abortion access legislative package for Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and state legislators announced a comprehensive abortion access legislative package. The bill package will protect private medical information and expand access to abortion services. “As long as I am Governor,...
Opinion: Maryland Legislators can take bold action to protect our transgender community
By Margo Quinlan The writer is a mom, an organizer, a trans woman, and the director of Youth & Older Adult Policy at the... The post Opinion: Maryland Legislators can take bold action to protect our transgender community appeared first on Maryland Matters.
americanmilitarynews.com
Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar
The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
back2stonewall.com
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
WALB 10
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers consider a voluntary 'do not sell' list for guns
Editor's Note: This story discusses the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis or in need of mental health help , you can call 9-8-8, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Maryland lawmakers are looking at a bill that would create a...
NBC Washington
‘We're Still Here': Supporters of Maryland Bill Try Again to Close Loophole in DUI Law
A group of Maryland families and lawmakers renewed their push Wednesday to close a loophole in a state DUI law. Noah's Law, named after Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, requires people convicted of DUI to get an ignition interlock device. However, drivers who have received probation before judgment, or PBJ, can avoid getting a device because PBJ does not result in a conviction.
fox5dc.com
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law"
The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald reports from Rockville with the latest on "Noah's Law."
Wbaltv.com
Package of abortion bills in Maryland includes constitutional amendment
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A who's who of Maryland Democratic leaders stood Thursday in solidarity behind a package of four bills designed to protect a woman's right to choose. The bill that would have the most impact, House Bill 705, asks voters by referendum to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
WTOP
Another instance of antisemitism found in Montgomery Co. school
A flyer containing antisemitic language was found just after dismissal Tuesday at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. This is the second time a hate-filled flyer has been posted in the same place at the school, according to administrators, who removed the flyer. In a letter to the school...
fox5dc.com
Maryland drunk driving law has loophole that needs to be closed, advocates say
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law" The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. Seven years ago, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah...
WSET
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
Bay Net
Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
WTOP
Md. lawmakers push to expand use of alcohol detection devices in vehicles
In Maryland, drivers who are convicted of drinking and driving are already required to get an ignition interlock device — a piece of technology that won’t allow a car to start if the driver is impaired. Lawmakers in Annapolis are working to pass bills that would expand the...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
Breaking down how parents can and can't be held responsible for their kid's crimes
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Juvenile crimes, particularly carjackings, are skyrocketing in Prince George’s County, according to police stats, leading some residents to demand more accountability. At a public safety community meeting Wednesday, Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief Vernon Hale said there were 3,487 car thefts across the...
88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
WSET
Va. Attorney General suing the ATF over 'unconstitutional' pistol brace regulations
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that he is joining forces with 23 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), its director, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the ATF is overstepping its bounds and violating Virginia's constitutional rights.
