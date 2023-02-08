Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
Tv20detroit.com
Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame. Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially...
Tv20detroit.com
Warren police investigating death of one month old infant
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police have confirmed the death of a one month old female infant. Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing. Once on the scene, police identified an...
Tv20detroit.com
Sheriff's office investigating after drivers hit by ice in different areas of Rochester Hills
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills. Over the past week, they've received at least five reports from people who say they were driving when a chunk of ice hit their car. Most incidents happened on or near Tienken Road.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Clerk requests salary increase; calls pay disparity 'insulting'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would say that Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey doesn't have a lot on her plate. Winfrey manages a budget of over $17 million and oversees approximately 200 full and part time employees and about 10,000 poll workers. "I'm over...
Tv20detroit.com
14-year-old girl missing since 2021 found in closet of Port Huron home
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles...
Tv20detroit.com
Cass Tech High School students launch clothing companies while still in school
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the month of February, we wanted to share a Black History Month story with you. Today we wanted to shine the spotlight on two young African American students in Detroit starting their own clothing companies while still in high school. Demetrious Yancy and Joshua...
Tv20detroit.com
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
Tv20detroit.com
Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom
HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day. The incident...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
Tv20detroit.com
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
Tv20detroit.com
Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit's Hart Plaza as Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition kicked off. The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event. One of them was a metro...
Tv20detroit.com
Flint placed on boil water advisory after water main break
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An entire Michigan city has been placed on a boil water advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break. The advisory in Flint was announced late Friday morning by the mayor's office. The break occurred in a 24-inch transmission line, according to WJRT-TV. Water...
Tv20detroit.com
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
(WXYZ) — Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza. Also, did you know that Thursday, June 23, the country celebrates the delicious square pizza...
Tv20detroit.com
'Everybody loved Shep.' Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
(WXYZ) — As we continue our Black History Month coverage throughout the month of February, we're shining a light on the people and places that make metro Detroit special. In Highland Park, there is a small business that has been a constant since the 1940s: Shep's Barber Shop. “It’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Costume helps 5-year-old Westland boy fight cancer with superpower strength
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Video recorded just months ago shows 5-year-old Grayson Johnson of Westland full of energy as he plays flag football. Then, in November, his mom Alyssa Johnson says he started tiring easily. “And coming home from school exhausted. I thought he has to be fighting some...
Tv20detroit.com
Pothole-riddled road damaging vehicles, disrupting traffic in Flat Rock, neighbors say
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Peters Road in Flat Rock is causing a lot of problems for surrounding neighborhoods. People say the potholes are damaging cars and messing with traffic patterns. There's now a petition circulating to get the road paved. "I changed all four of my tires six...
Tv20detroit.com
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday
LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's infrastructure is improving but funding is running out
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Infrastructure is something everyone wants and needs. Yet, securing funding for it is always elusive. In 2018, Michigan received a D grade for the state of its infrastructure. Thanks to new funding streams, improvement have been made and the next report is likely to show marginal improvements. However, leaders say more needs to be done and more money needs to be dedicated to infrastructure both above and below the ground.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Brighter this weekend with milder temps
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low of 26°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes.
