Warren, MI

DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
DETROIT, MI
Warren police investigating death of one month old infant

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police have confirmed the death of a one month old female infant. Warren police were dispatched Saturday morning to a home in the 27400 block of Sutherland in Warren following a call about a baby not breathing. Once on the scene, police identified an...
WARREN, MI
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
SOUTHGATE, MI
Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
DETROIT, MI
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Local athlete makes her mark in the male-dominated world of snowboarding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Snowboarding enthusiasts took over Detroit's Hart Plaza as Red Bull's Heavy Metal competition kicked off. The snowboarding competition made a return after a 19-year hiatus. Around 40 professional athletes from all over the world took part in the one-day event. One of them was a metro...
DETROIT, MI
Flint placed on boil water advisory after water main break

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — An entire Michigan city has been placed on a boil water advisory after crews discovered a massive water main break. The advisory in Flint was announced late Friday morning by the mayor's office. The break occurred in a 24-inch transmission line, according to WJRT-TV. Water...
FLINT, MI
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday. The school sent a letter to parents saying teachers and...
LIVONIA, MI
Michigan's infrastructure is improving but funding is running out

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Infrastructure is something everyone wants and needs. Yet, securing funding for it is always elusive. In 2018, Michigan received a D grade for the state of its infrastructure. Thanks to new funding streams, improvement have been made and the next report is likely to show marginal improvements. However, leaders say more needs to be done and more money needs to be dedicated to infrastructure both above and below the ground.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Weather: Brighter this weekend with milder temps

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low of 26°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes.
DETROIT, MI

