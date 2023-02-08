ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Not enough commissioners show up for ambulance vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that Gold Cross EMS plans to apply for the zone independently of the Augusta city government. That doesn't exclude them from cooperating with the city, should Augusta acquire the zone. ---------- The Augusta Commission met Friday to discuss moving forward with applying...
wfxg.com

Reports of shooting near MLK & 12th St. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and no further information is available. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St. According to dispatch, the call came in at around...
wfxg.com

Growing Augusta: working to fight food insecurity

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - From local problems to state food policy and legislation, community members and leaders met at the Boys and Girls Club on Wheeless Road to take the next steps in bettering our community. "We used the term 'they' which is a comfortable way of saying not me...that's...
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
wfxg.com

Beyond the Bids: The Search for Augusta's Ambulance Service Provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - This Friday, Augusta-Richmond County is expected to submit its application to take control of the emergency response zone previously held by Gold Cross. For the best chance to be awarded the zone by Georgia's Department of Public Health, they have to prove the city is able to provide EMS services. To do so, the city is expected to have a contract in place with a vendor.
WRDW-TV

Construction almost complete on Exit 183 in Columbia County

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction off of I-20 in Columbia County has come a long way. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the project should be wrapped up within the month. We talked to a woman who’s lived in Harlem for more than 20 years about how the new round-a-bout...
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
wfxg.com

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Commission votes against AmeriPro contract

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is holding a special called meeting Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city applying to be the ambulance provider for the area. FOX54 will be streaming that meeting. ---------- UPDATE: The Augusta Commission is expected to gather again Friday for another...
WRDW-TV

Watch horses train for free at ‘Breeze Days’ in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Training Track is working alongside the city to raise awareness about the track. Now you can watch the horses train for free. It’s an event they started in January. Here’s how it’s gained more popularity than organizers expected. Aiken Training Track...
WRDW-TV

1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck on Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving an 18-wheeler killed one person on Friday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to I-520 Westbound at mile marker 11 in regards to a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer at 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the driver of...
WJBF

70-year-old man missing from Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say 70-year-old Michael Shirey was last seen on Friday, February 10 at 5:27 p.m. at AmericanWork on Wrightsboro Rd. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue denim jacket, and white sneakers. Michael According to his […]
wfxg.com

Lanes to take place on I-20 next week

AUGUSTA, GA ( WFXG) -Heads up for Drivers in Richmond County! Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners plans to implement overnight lane closures on Interstate 20. It will take place Monday, Feb. 13, through Feb. 16. The right lane will be closed on I-20 westbound from mile marker 1 in...
WJBF

Man arrested after narcotics search in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, along with a Special Response Team, as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation executed a search warrant at 132 Campbell […]
WRDW-TV

Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV

What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
