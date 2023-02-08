The Chehalis School District and the Chehalis Education Association (or CEA, the teachers’ union) have a math problem. They think they’ll get more achievement from students by subtracting 90 minutes of instructional time per week for the next three years. This plan does not adhere to RCW 28A.150.220, Basic education — minimum instructional requirements, specifying 1,000 hours of instruction for grades K-8 and 1,080 hours for 9-12.

1 DAY AGO