Yelm, WA

‘Your Statistics Are Heartbreaking’: County Commissioners Receive Report From Youth Advocacy Center

When a child abuse or neglect allegation is made to local law enforcement, the Youth Advocacy Center (YAC) of Lewis County often steps in to assist. The center is described as a one-stop-shop for children and families who’ve been impacted by a crime. YAC served 162 Lewis County children in 2022, which represents the largest number of annual law enforcement referrals in the agency’s history.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday

The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
CHEHALIS, WA
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’

A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
CHEHALIS, WA
In Loving Memory of Maurice ‘Dick’ Richard Bernier: 1956-2023

Maurice "Dick" Richard Bernier, known as Dick, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home in Elma, Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. As difficult as his passing is to understand, he is in the arms of Jesus in Heaven and we rejoice for him. Dick was a beloved and loving husband,...
ELMA, WA
Letter to the Editor: Chehalis School District Has a Math Problem With Reduced Instructional Time

The Chehalis School District and the Chehalis Education Association (or CEA, the teachers’ union) have a math problem. They think they’ll get more achievement from students by subtracting 90 minutes of instructional time per week for the next three years. This plan does not adhere to RCW 28A.150.220, Basic education — minimum instructional requirements, specifying 1,000 hours of instruction for grades K-8 and 1,080 hours for 9-12.
In Loving Memory of Nellie Lahmann: 1923-2023

Nellie Louise (Futter) Lahmann peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at home in Olympia, Washington. She was five weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Constant) Futter, Nellie was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Sherman County, Oregon. She graduated from Rochester High School and on June 14, 1942, married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lahmann, and raised three sons.
OLYMPIA, WA
Olympia’s Black History: The Life of William Williams

Blacks have played a significant role in Thurston County history. Early settler George Bush helped found Tumwater and Rebecca Howard ran the Pacific House hotel and restaurant in Olympia. However, the history of the Black community in the county at the turn of the century is poorly recorded. One noted person from this time was William Williams. After a long adventurous life, he spent his final years as a shoe shiner in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building

Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
PUYALLUP, WA

