Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
Chronicle
‘Your Statistics Are Heartbreaking’: County Commissioners Receive Report From Youth Advocacy Center
When a child abuse or neglect allegation is made to local law enforcement, the Youth Advocacy Center (YAC) of Lewis County often steps in to assist. The center is described as a one-stop-shop for children and families who’ve been impacted by a crime. YAC served 162 Lewis County children in 2022, which represents the largest number of annual law enforcement referrals in the agency’s history.
Chronicle
Veterans Memorial Museum Hosting Resource Fair Wednesday
The Veterans Memorial Museum and Veterans Journey Forward are partnering to provide a resource fair for veterans on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located on 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis. Any veterans or those who know veterans in need of...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
Mount Vernon seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A tax on meals for senior citizens is on the table in Olympia right now. The tax treats retirement home kitchens like restaurants -- a move that could cost seniors hundreds of dollars every year -- and possibly have even starker consequences. Mealtime at Mount...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor and Port Commissioner Bring Back Program to Aid First-Time Candidates
Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston and Port of Centralia Commissioner Julie Shaffley have organized the Learn Run Serve program’s return to aid first-time candidates interested in learning about running for office. It’s the third year the program has been provided. “Local government has the most direct connection to...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Maurice ‘Dick’ Richard Bernier: 1956-2023
Maurice "Dick" Richard Bernier, known as Dick, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home in Elma, Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. As difficult as his passing is to understand, he is in the arms of Jesus in Heaven and we rejoice for him. Dick was a beloved and loving husband,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Chehalis School District Has a Math Problem With Reduced Instructional Time
The Chehalis School District and the Chehalis Education Association (or CEA, the teachers’ union) have a math problem. They think they’ll get more achievement from students by subtracting 90 minutes of instructional time per week for the next three years. This plan does not adhere to RCW 28A.150.220, Basic education — minimum instructional requirements, specifying 1,000 hours of instruction for grades K-8 and 1,080 hours for 9-12.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Nellie Lahmann: 1923-2023
Nellie Louise (Futter) Lahmann peacefully passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at home in Olympia, Washington. She was five weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The daughter of Arthur and Katherine (Constant) Futter, Nellie was born Feb. 25, 1923, in Sherman County, Oregon. She graduated from Rochester High School and on June 14, 1942, married her high school sweetheart, Frank Lahmann, and raised three sons.
Chronicle
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor Talks About City’s Growing Pains, Future at Chehalis Basin Board Meeting
As Centralia continues to grow, Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston talked about a number of issues revolving around that growth — including poverty levels and flood prevention plans — during the Chehalis Basin Board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Smith Johnston explained that while she didn’t speak for...
Chronicle
Adorne Medical Aesthetics in Chehalis to Hold Ribbon Cutting With Chamber of Commerce Celebrating Expansion
Adorne Medical Aesthetics will celebrate its new facility and service expansion with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be done in partnership with the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce and will take place at 2530 NE Kresky Ave., Suite C, in Chehalis. Owners Krystal...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia’s Black History: The Life of William Williams
Blacks have played a significant role in Thurston County history. Early settler George Bush helped found Tumwater and Rebecca Howard ran the Pacific House hotel and restaurant in Olympia. However, the history of the Black community in the county at the turn of the century is poorly recorded. One noted person from this time was William Williams. After a long adventurous life, he spent his final years as a shoe shiner in Olympia.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
The Suburban Times
Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building
Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
WGAU
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K prize to food bank
The grocery store in Washington state that sold the winning $754.6 Powerball ticket in Monday’s drawing donated its $50,000 bonus check to an area food bank.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Public Health promotes ‘fentanyl parties,’ Undersheriff claims they’re happening
King County Undersheriff Jesse Anderson says he’s hearing about so-called “fentanyl parties” where addicts purposefully overdose, with a friend ready to administer Narcan. While Anderson’s claim is purely anecdotal, it makes complete sense. Seattle-King County Public Health provides step-by-step instructions on how to have the party.
Comments / 0