Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’

A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend

KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Columbian White-Tailed Deer Make Gains, But Still Face Threats, Challenges

Columbian white-tailed deer, a species that lives among the Columbia River lowlands and floodplains in Southwest Washington, are no longer considered endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deer's down-listing from endangered to threatened followed a recent population study that found the risk of the species facing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Two Men Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Garage, Selling Stolen Property Arrested

Two men accused of breaking into a detached garage on a Centralia property on Wednesday are now facing theft and burglary charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The two co-defendants, Tyler M. Lindstrom, 38, and Jacob S. Lindstrom, 40, both of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after law enforcement connected them to a burglary that occurred in Centralia on Monday, Feb. 6.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Tenino Man

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Tenino man Ezra West, whose body was found in a west Olympia cul de sac. Paul Bourgault, 41, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on suspicion of second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Attempt to Locate Missing Woman

Lacey police are attempting to locate a missing woman, the department announced. Samantha D. Cribbins, 45, was last seen leaving work at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in a gray 2016 Toyota Scion. The Washington state license is CBH9889. She has not been in contact with friends or family since,...
LACEY, WA
KLEWTV

Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide

A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
OROFINO, ID
SeaTac Blog

Body of man found at SeaTac bus stop Tuesday morning

The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating....
SEATAC, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update

A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
TUKWILA, WA

