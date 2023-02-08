Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Knife Over Tossed Food
A Chehalis man is facing felony harassment and assault charges for allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife about an hour after he was sentenced on an unrelated case in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday. The defendant, Byron R. Taylor Jr., 29, is accused of arming himself with a...
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
Chronicle
Columbian White-Tailed Deer Make Gains, But Still Face Threats, Challenges
Columbian white-tailed deer, a species that lives among the Columbia River lowlands and floodplains in Southwest Washington, are no longer considered endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deer's down-listing from endangered to threatened followed a recent population study that found the risk of the species facing...
Chronicle
Two Men Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Garage, Selling Stolen Property Arrested
Two men accused of breaking into a detached garage on a Centralia property on Wednesday are now facing theft and burglary charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The two co-defendants, Tyler M. Lindstrom, 38, and Jacob S. Lindstrom, 40, both of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after law enforcement connected them to a burglary that occurred in Centralia on Monday, Feb. 6.
Chronicle
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Community Continues Search for Missing Fisherman
After the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the official search for the missing fisherman from the Ethel May, a fishing vessel that capsized Sunday evening, local agencies and community members continued to scour Willapa Bay for signs of the lost man. On Facebook Tuesday morning, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said it...
Chronicle
Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of Tenino Man
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Tenino man Ezra West, whose body was found in a west Olympia cul de sac. Paul Bourgault, 41, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 9, on suspicion of second-degree murder while armed with a firearm, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Attempt to Locate Missing Woman
Lacey police are attempting to locate a missing woman, the department announced. Samantha D. Cribbins, 45, was last seen leaving work at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in a gray 2016 Toyota Scion. The Washington state license is CBH9889. She has not been in contact with friends or family since,...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
KLEWTV
Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide
A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Suspect Strikes Police Vehicle; Assault; Criminal Impersonation; Theft
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Kresky Avenue at 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 8. • A Centralia man was cited for stealing alcohol from a store in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and leaving in a vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.
Chronicle
Sirens: Broom Handle Attack by Man in Mask; Burglary; Catalytic Converters, Groceries, Construction Items, Shoes Stolen
• A death reported in the 10 block of Southwest 10th Street just after 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 is under investigation. • Several incidents involving vandalism to vehicles in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that were reported just after 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 6 are under investigation.
Body of man found at SeaTac bus stop Tuesday morning
The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating....
Chronicle
Tenino Man Identified as Person Found Dead With Gunshot Wound in West Olympia
A man who was found dead near the Olympia Auto Mall on Jan. 26 has been identified. Ezra West, a 33-year-old man from Tenino, died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian Thursday. He called West's manner of death a homicide. Detectives with the...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $1,000 in Groceries, Driving Over Spike Strip
A man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from a Centralia grocery store and then fleeing from officers, continuing to drive after a spike strip deflated his vehicle’s tires, in January has been arrested on a $25,000 warrant. The man, identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as...
kentreporter.com
Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update
A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
