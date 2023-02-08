Read full article on original website
A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’
A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
