ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Green Hill Superintendent Criticizes Proposed Fence in 1963, Calls for Maximum Security Facility to Handle ‘Runaway Problem’

A fence at the Green Hill School in Chehalis would “prove to be inadequate and a costly lesson for taxpayers,” claimed Robert Quant, the Green Hill superintendent. Quant’s warning followed an announcement by Lewis County legislators on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1963, they were proposing legislation to build the fence, The Chronicle reported on Feb. 11.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Columbian White-Tailed Deer Make Gains, But Still Face Threats, Challenges

Columbian white-tailed deer, a species that lives among the Columbia River lowlands and floodplains in Southwest Washington, are no longer considered endangered by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The deer's down-listing from endangered to threatened followed a recent population study that found the risk of the species facing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

State Republican Party Calls for End of State Vaccine Mandate

The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) released a statement on Wednesday calling for Gov. Jay Inslee to end a statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirement for state employees. “If Seattle and King County can end their mandates because of updated health guidance, the only thing stopping Governor Inslee from doing so is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy