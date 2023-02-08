Read full article on original website
Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets a fresh world to explore, create, and learn with new Islands toy
Continuing on with monthly major updates, the award-winning kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom is out today with its latest big release, the Islands toy. The new ocean world is designed to encourage growth with creative thinking, storytelling, curiosity, fine motor skills, sorting, sharing, collecting, and more. Today’s release comes...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected
Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
Apple execs talk M2 Max: Design and development, pro workflows, media engine, more
In a new interview, tech YouTuber Andru Edwards was able to sit down with three leaders at Apple. The talk covers a deeper look at the new M2 Pro/Max Apple Silicon, design with a team-focused approach, pro workflows, battery efficiency, putting more powerful chips in smaller devices, the neural and media engines, and more.
Siri Remote connectivity issues continue to plague Apple TV 4K, despite recent tvOS updates
For the last several months, a large number of Apple TV users have been battling connectivity issues with the Siri Remote. Despite growing complaints, however, Apple still hasn’t rolled out a fix for these problems — even in recent tvOS 16.3 and tvOS 16.3.1 updates. Apple TV +...
How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers
One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
9to5Mac Daily: February 10, 2023 – DJI Mini 2 SE, Google Bard gets it wrong, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac...
Apple’s first 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion hit by more delays
While Apple released the Studio Display just under a year ago, the company is also rumored to be working on a higher-end external display with mini-LED backlighting. Once rumored for June 2022, this display has suffered repeated delays, and it’s currently unclear when (or if) it will actually launch…
iPhone 15 USB-C port may have some features limited to Apple certified cables and accessories
In compliance with EU law, Apple is widely expected to add a USB-C port to this year’s iPhone 15 lineup, replacing the proprietary Lightning port. However, just because the iPhone has the same connector as other products, it does not necessarily mean that all features of the port will be available to every accessory or charger you plug into it …
Twitter earning millions from 10 unbanned users; engineers in Catch-22 position with Musk
Reinstating the accounts of ten users previously banned for hate speech or promoting dangerous conspiracy theories will see Twitter earning millions of dollars in additional ad revenue, according to a new report today. A separate report says that Twitter engineers have been placed in an impossible position: Musk demanding changes...
HomeKit Weekly: Why the Google Nest doorbell might be the best HomeKit doorbell available
As I was building my new house, I found myself struggling with the decision of which doorbell to go with. I have always been a fan of the privacy and security offered by HomeKit Secure Video, but I was also looking for a doorbell with 24/7 recording. I found myself torn between my love for the privacy of HomeKit and the need for 24/7 recording. After much research, I ended up on Google’s Nest Doorbell. It offered the 24/7 recording feature I was looking for, but I was hesitant about the lack of end-to-end encryption. But ultimately, I decided to go with the Nest doorbell because it’s not a camera inside my home, and the benefits of the 24/7 recording feature outweighed the concern about the encryption.
Apple and Google duopoly dominates mobile app market, says Japanese antitrust regulator
The Japanese antitrust regulator has completed its study of the mobile app market, and concluded that it is dominated by an Apple and Google duopoly. It says that while it hopes the two companies will make changes voluntarily, and that existing antitrust regulation can be used to apply pressure, new legislation would be the most reliable way of ensuring fairness …
Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, Mac Studio $100 off, iPhone 14 cases, more
If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! That means we have a fresh batch of discounts to cover from our favorite Cupertino company, with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 leading the way at $70 off starting at $329. Desktop macOS users are also in luck, as a rare Mac Studio price cut has arrived at $100 off to go alongside these official iPhone 14 series MagSafe leather cases from $43. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
These are the top features that make AirPods worth owning [Video]
AirPods have been one of Apple’s best-selling products of all time, second to the iPhone. In 2021 they sold $12.7 Billion dollars worth of AirPods, which is more than the revenue of companies like Spotify, Twitter, and Shopify. Then in 2022, they sold 19.3 Million units; keep in mind, this is just a single product, not an entire company. With so many AirPods owners, you would think people would be more aware of some of its features. Of course, we have transparency mode and noise cancellation, but Airpods can do so much more!
‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV+ earns spot in top 10 most popular streaming shows
The new Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford arrived at the end of January and has become one of the most popular streaming shows according to a new study. Streaming analytics from Reelgood highlights the latest data on the most popular streaming shows/movies for the week...
Here’s why Apple hasn’t had to slash jobs like almost every other tech company
During the pandemic, most tech companies matched growth with lots of hiring. Now as things have cooled off, many are cutting thousands of jobs to try and reign in spending. Apple has so far been one of the few to avoid slashing jobs. And a new report from Bloomberg looks at what Apple did differently over the last few years that set it up for weathering the challenging macro environment without resorting to firing staff.
How iPhone and Apple Watch can help protect you from hearing loss
IPhone and Apple Watch include a wide range of valuable health features and a couple of them that don’t get much attention include measuring ambient and headphone noise levels. Read along for a look at how to protect from hearing loss by checking decibel levels on iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple recognizes union of UK Apple Store workers, agrees to negotiate pay and conditions
A “historic” agreement has seen Apple recognize a union of UK Apple Store workers, some three months after staff voted in favor of unionizing. It happened just one day after the company appointed its first ever Chief People Officer. Apple has signed a collective bargaining agreement which will...
Reddit confirms security incident, but users’ personal data is allegedly safe
The popular online platform Reddit confirmed on Thursday that it had a security incident earlier this month. Although the attack, described as “sophisticated,” was successful, Reddit says that its users’ personal data is safe and wasn’t accessed by the attackers. As detailed on the official r/reddit...
