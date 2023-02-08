Read full article on original website
HomeKit Weekly: Why the Google Nest doorbell might be the best HomeKit doorbell available
As I was building my new house, I found myself struggling with the decision of which doorbell to go with. I have always been a fan of the privacy and security offered by HomeKit Secure Video, but I was also looking for a doorbell with 24/7 recording. I found myself torn between my love for the privacy of HomeKit and the need for 24/7 recording. After much research, I ended up on Google’s Nest Doorbell. It offered the 24/7 recording feature I was looking for, but I was hesitant about the lack of end-to-end encryption. But ultimately, I decided to go with the Nest doorbell because it’s not a camera inside my home, and the benefits of the 24/7 recording feature outweighed the concern about the encryption.
Apple execs talk M2 Max: Design and development, pro workflows, media engine, more
In a new interview, tech YouTuber Andru Edwards was able to sit down with three leaders at Apple. The talk covers a deeper look at the new M2 Pro/Max Apple Silicon, design with a team-focused approach, pro workflows, battery efficiency, putting more powerful chips in smaller devices, the neural and media engines, and more.
Apple’s first 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion hit by more delays
While Apple released the Studio Display just under a year ago, the company is also rumored to be working on a higher-end external display with mini-LED backlighting. Once rumored for June 2022, this display has suffered repeated delays, and it’s currently unclear when (or if) it will actually launch…
Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, Mac Studio $100 off, iPhone 14 cases, more
If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! That means we have a fresh batch of discounts to cover from our favorite Cupertino company, with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 leading the way at $70 off starting at $329. Desktop macOS users are also in luck, as a rare Mac Studio price cut has arrived at $100 off to go alongside these official iPhone 14 series MagSafe leather cases from $43. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
These are the top features that make AirPods worth owning [Video]
AirPods have been one of Apple’s best-selling products of all time, second to the iPhone. In 2021 they sold $12.7 Billion dollars worth of AirPods, which is more than the revenue of companies like Spotify, Twitter, and Shopify. Then in 2022, they sold 19.3 Million units; keep in mind, this is just a single product, not an entire company. With so many AirPods owners, you would think people would be more aware of some of its features. Of course, we have transparency mode and noise cancellation, but Airpods can do so much more!
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
9to5Mac Daily: February 10, 2023 – DJI Mini 2 SE, Google Bard gets it wrong, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac...
Passkey support coming to 1Password accounts this summer
With the release of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura last fall, Apple added support for passkeys. By using biometrics and advanced public key cryptography, the goal is that passkeys can replace passwords altogether. Now, the team behind 1Password has announced that it is planning full support for passkeys. This means...
Transmission BitTorrent app updated with new design and native Apple Silicon Mac support
Transmission is one of the most popular multi-platform BitTorrent apps. This week, Transmission 4 was finally released to the public, and it comes with some major improvements. These include a refreshed design and native support for Apple Silicon Macs. What’s new with Transmission 4. Version 4.0 of the app...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected
Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
Uber adding Apple CarPlay integration to its app for drivers
Uber this week announced a big update coming to its iOS app. More specifically, the Uber Driver app (which is the one used by drivers working for the company) will soon get integration with Apple CarPlay. This will allow drivers to interact with the platform directly from their car dashboard while their iPhone is connected to CarPlay.
‘Shrinking’ on Apple TV+ earns spot in top 10 most popular streaming shows
The new Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford arrived at the end of January and has become one of the most popular streaming shows according to a new study. Streaming analytics from Reelgood highlights the latest data on the most popular streaming shows/movies for the week...
