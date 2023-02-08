Read full article on original website
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
Secrets of the Restricted Section
Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
Crossed Wands: Round 1
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the first round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This can be completed immediately after Defense Against the Dark Arts class by following the side quest Crossed Wands: Round 1 and meeting up with Lucan Brattleby, who leads the club.
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
All Hogwarts Secrets Solutions
There are three Hogwarts Secrets that you can uncover to receive valuable loot, such as legendary gear, wand cosmetics, Field Guide Pages, and even Conjuration recipes. Now, there's a good chance you have already stumbled across these secrets; however, the process needed to complete these puzzles are often quite complex and involve multiple steps, special spells, side quest completions, and much more.
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Best Spells to Unlock First
The backbone of Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay is, of course, the spell casting. But which spells should you prioritize unlocking? This handy guide will explain all of the key spells you should prioritize and unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy. Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy. Spells are unlocked...
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
Demiguise Statue Location - South Wing Bathroom
Travel to the Faculty Tower of the South Wing, and head down the stairs to the ground floor of Gryffindor Tower. Move through the hall until you reach the locked bathroom where Peeves is said to cause chaos, and unlock it with Alohomora.
The High Keep
The High Keep is the twenty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you infiltrate Falbarton Castle in search of a letter that could expose Rookwood and Harlow’s evil schemes. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The...
Tire Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial
Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial is the thirty-fifth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enter the Headmaster's Office and experience a Trial unlike any that have come before. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial...
Fantastic Four Director Walked Away From Star Trek Because the MCU Was 'Just Too Hard to Pass Up'
Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman has revealed that he walked away from Star Trek 4 to join the MCU as the opportunity was "just too hard to pass up." Speaking to TheWrap, Shakman had nothing but nice things to say about his time developing the fourth modern Star Trek film alongside J.J. Abrams and Paramount.
Rear Suspension Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Rear Suspension Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp,...
