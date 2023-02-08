Read full article on original website
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
Secrets of the Restricted Section
Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
Dark and Darker Weapons
There are a number of weapons in Dark and Darker that the players may use. From long-ranged ones for Rangers to shorter-ranged ones for Rogues, this game has got your weapon itches scratched by being in-depth with their mechanics.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First
A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
The Polyjuice Plot
The Polyjuice Plot is the thirty-fourth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you don the disguise of Professor Black to learn the password for the Headmaster's Office. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Polyjuice Plot quest...
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
All Hogwarts Secrets Solutions
There are three Hogwarts Secrets that you can uncover to receive valuable loot, such as legendary gear, wand cosmetics, Field Guide Pages, and even Conjuration recipes. Now, there's a good chance you have already stumbled across these secrets; however, the process needed to complete these puzzles are often quite complex and involve multiple steps, special spells, side quest completions, and much more.
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
Best Spells to Unlock First
The backbone of Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay is, of course, the spell casting. But which spells should you prioritize unlocking? This handy guide will explain all of the key spells you should prioritize and unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy. Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy. Spells are unlocked...
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Fast X: Vin Diesel's Dream Casting for Next Movie Is Robert Downey Jr.
As the release of Fast X grows nearer, the cast is looking forward to the 11th Fast and Furious movie, which will be the last in the franchise. Of course, a few stars already have some ideas for the 11th movie's casting, and one even has a role in mind for his dream co-star.
