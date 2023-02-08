Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Starring Salma Hayek — Releasing February 10
Get ready to make it rain, because Magic Mike is coming back to the big screen for what is likely to be one final tease in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Since the first Magic Mike movie wowed audiences, the franchise has expanded to include two live shows and the reality series Finding Magic Mike. The latest Magic Mike movie exclusively hits theaters on Friday, February 10.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
ETOnline.com
Super Bowl Streaming Deal: Save 50% On Sling TV to Watch the Big Game Even If You Don't Have Cable
As the winter weather carries on, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. And with Super Bowl LVII kicking off tomorrow, there’s never been a better time to sign up for a live TV streaming service to catch all the action. This year, the easiest and cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl without cable is Sling TV.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Rodriguez Teases Jason Momoa's 'Playful' Villain Role in 'Fast X' (Exclusive)
Michelle Rodriguez has an update on one of the Fast family's new members. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Rodriguez at the Fast X trailer release party where she teased Jason Momoa's role in the franchise. "Oh, hell yeah," Rodriguez said of Momoa's villain role in the film. "He's a playful...
ETOnline.com
'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
ETOnline.com
'Air' Trailer Reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as the Men Behind Nike's Michael Jordan Collaboration
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting onscreen for Air, the upcoming biopic about Nike's groundbreaking collaboration with NBA superstar Michael Jordan. The riveting first trailer for the film, which was also directed by Affleck, sees the actor portraying Nike co-founder Phil Knight opposite Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Jordan's mother, Deloris.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and More Attend Star-Studded Christian Siriano Fashion Show
Christian Siriano's front row was filled with famous faces. Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles were just some of the celebs spotted at Siriano's Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday. Lohan, Brunson and Stiles posed for pics ahead of the show, each in...
Comments / 0