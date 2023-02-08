ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Starring Salma Hayek — Releasing February 10

Get ready to make it rain, because Magic Mike is coming back to the big screen for what is likely to be one final tease in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Since the first Magic Mike movie wowed audiences, the franchise has expanded to include two live shows and the reality series Finding Magic Mike. The latest Magic Mike movie exclusively hits theaters on Friday, February 10.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
ETOnline.com

Super Bowl Streaming Deal: Save 50% On Sling TV to Watch the Big Game Even If You Don't Have Cable

As the winter weather carries on, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on your favorite shows and movies. And with Super Bowl LVII kicking off tomorrow, there’s never been a better time to sign up for a live TV streaming service to catch all the action. This year, the easiest and cheapest way to watch the Super Bowl without cable is Sling TV.
ETOnline.com

'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.
ETOnline.com

'Air' Trailer Reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as the Men Behind Nike's Michael Jordan Collaboration

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting onscreen for Air, the upcoming biopic about Nike's groundbreaking collaboration with NBA superstar Michael Jordan. The riveting first trailer for the film, which was also directed by Affleck, sees the actor portraying Nike co-founder Phil Knight opposite Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Jordan's mother, Deloris.

