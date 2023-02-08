Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Board Member Salaries Revealed — And They’re Well Over 6 Figures👀
Disney is one of the most closely scrutinized companies in the world. There is constant analysis and commentary on the company’s finances, strategic decisions, leadership, and the content it produces. The Walt Disney Company is run by a Board of Directors elected by shareholders. These board members often have...
disneyfoodblog.com
Executive Leadership CHANGE Announced Following Disney’s Restructuring News
Bob Iger announced a massive Disney restructuring recently and it’s already having a big impact on the Company. The changes, which took place effective immediately, are meant to restore a greater amount of control to Disney’s creative leaders and essentially undo the structure put in place under Bob Chapek. There will be 3 key segments at Disney under this new structure: (1) Disney Entertainment, (2) ESPN, and (3) Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. But just how is this change impacting Disney’s leadership team? We just got an update.
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
IGN
Daily Deals: Gaming PCs for Around $1K, 65" OLED 4K TV for Under $1K, Xbox Series S for $239.99
The daily deals today include inexpensive gaming desktop PCs that still pack a punch, 65" gaming TVs, Paramount Plus, Xbox Series S gaming console, AirPods Pro, and more. Alienware Aurora R14 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Only $1058.39. Right now Dell is offering an Alienware...
IGN
Aussie Deals: Stock Up for the Weekend With Cheap AAAs, Discounted Consoles and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly The King of All Cosmos—it's Friday! Interesting sort of week's end for yours truly. A PSVR 2 has landed in the office, and now the race is on to cover an insane amount of launch titles in not many days. Keep it locked to IGN AU for more VR-centric opinions, plus the odd guide on what to get. Until such a time, stay safe, and save often!
IGN
Psychonauts 2's Making-Of Documentary Is Now Available to Everyone for Free
Double Fine PsychOdyssey, the 32-part, 20+ hour documentary that chronicles the development of Psychonauts 2, is now available for free for everyone on YouTube. Double Fine PsychOdyssey was created by 2 Player Productions and Double Fine and follows a similar and equally as wonderful documentary that was released for Double Fine's Broken Age. It's an extensive, very rare look behind the curtain of game development and you can check it out now by clicking here.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Episode 5 To Premiere Early in US and UK; Part 3 of The Game Reportedly in Development and More
The Last of Us series premiered on January 15 and fans are flocking towards it left, right and centre. Just from the first episode, the series became one of the highest rated on IMDb, and the ratings have just been going uphill ever since the series has launched. Every episode...
Amazon Prime expanding Bosch into two spin-offs
It looks like expanding TV universes is a hot new trend in Hollywood. Following news that Paramount Plus is putting together spin-offs of Dexter, Amazon Studios is now planning two Bosch spin-offs. Based on the books by Michael Connelly, the series was one of Amazon Prime’s first original dramas. Titus...
