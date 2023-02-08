ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKinney puts airport expansion funds on the ballot May 6th

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

MCKINNEY (1080 KRLD) - Voters in McKinney will get the chance to decide on a $200 million city bond package in May. If they approve, the money would be used for a new terminal at the McKinney National Airport to handle commercial passenger flights.

"This bond election does not ensure...if you are pro-airport...that the airport is going to be built," said Mayor George Fuller. "If you are anti-airport, it doesn't mean the airport is going to be built. It means that we have taken a step, in the many, many steps required."

Other members of the City Council say the region's growing population makes McKinney the right spot for another airport offering commercial flights.

"Does this Metroplex merit...and will it probably demand another commercial airport? I come up with the answer 'yes'," said Council Member Patrick Cloutier. "If you agree that there is demand for an airport, the question is - where?  I think if you look at Collin County demographics, any reasonable projections would say it's probably Collin County has the demand  to have one."

City officials are not able to specify which airlines have expressed interest in using the city's airport, and say any commercial flights are likely several years away.

"There is not a process where we can negotiate in an open forum and where the airlines would make public negotiations on coming to a terminal that is not identified to actually going to happen. They have a lot to lose, themselves," Mayor George Fuller said. He indicated that if voters do approve the bonds to fund the airport expansion, there would still be a long process for construction and getting commercial flights approved by the FAA.

The bond package for airport construction will be on the ballot on May 6th.

